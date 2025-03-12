Chaos, crowd runs for life as Thar driver goes on rampage in Noida, rams vehicles (WATCH)

A man driving a Thar created chaos on a road in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida on Wednesday, with his reckless driving, an act caught on camera which is now going viral on social media.

Chaos, crowd runs for life as Thar driver goes on rampage in Noida, rams vehicles (WATCH) shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
Published: Mar 12, 2025, 6:48 PM IST

A man driving a Thar created chaos on a road in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida on Wednesday, with his reckless driving, an act caught on camera which is now going viral on social media. The viral video shows the Thar ramming into multiple vehicles in Noida's Sector 16, but no injuries were reported. Despite the collision, the driver did not slow down and managed to escape.

According to reports, a man named Sachin, a resident of Morna village, bought a Thar and had come to the market to get speakers installed in it. An altercation ensued.

The driver had arrived to install speakers when an argument broke out, according to police. Following the altercation, people gathered, Sachin got into the Thar SUV and drove the car in the wrong direction. His car hit many other vehicles, but onlookers were spared and no one was injured.

The car's side-view mirror also broke and was seen dangling after hitting one of the scooters parked on the side of the road.

A complaint has been registered and two police teams have been formed to track down the accused.

