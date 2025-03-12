How to make Kanda Bhajji at home? Complete guide to ingredients, recipe, health benefits and more

Read Full Article

Kanda Bajji is also known as Onion Bhaji or Pyaj ke pakode. This is a very popular and most commonly made Indian snack made from onions. The additions of these onions and the way the onions are cut add flavor to this recipe, making it stand out from many regular street snacks. Let's look at the recipe of Kanda Bajji that is enjoyed across India with various regional variations.

Recipe for Kanda Bajji

Ingredients:

1 cup thinly sliced onions (about 1 large onion)

½ cup gram flour (besan)

1 teaspoon salt (or to taste)

1 teaspoon oil (for the batter)

Oil for deep frying

Process:

Step 1: Wash the onions and peel them. Slice these onions into thin slices and put them in a clean bowl.

Step 2: Add half a cup of gram flour, 1 tablespoon of salt, and 1 teaspoon of oil to the onions in the same bowl.

Step 3: Mix everything together with clean hands till you attain the proper consistency. If you got too much paste, add a tablespoon of gram flour to adjust the consistency. If it looks dry, let it rest for a couple of minutes.

Step 4: Once you mix everything into perfect consistency, allow the mixture to rest for a few minutes.

Step 5: Meanwhile, take enough oil in a frying pan to deep fry and heat it over a medium flame.

Step 6: Drop small portions from the mixture of onion and gram flour into the oil as small balls and let them fry until they turn golden brown. Take them out once they are crispy and brown.

Step 7: You can serve these Kanda Bajji with green chutney or tomato ketchup.

Instructions for making Kanda Bajji:

Make sure that the mixture is perfect in consistency to avoid excess oil absorption that can affect your digestion.

Make sure to not overcrowd the pan with more bajjis to let them cook properly.

Make sure your hands are dry when you make bajjis in the oil to avoid burns.

Make sure you clean the surfaces and hands after every use for a hygienic dish.

Benefits of Kanda Bajji:

Onion or Kanda Bajji is a deep-fried snack and should be taken in moderation; it does offer some benefits to us:

Onions are known to be rich in antioxidants, and these snacks are a better alternative to street foods.

Onions are best known for boosting immunity; having kanda bajji in moderation gives your body the required immunity boost and healthy fats.

The fiber in onions aids in digestion and promotes gut health.

Best Occasions to Serve Kanda Bajji:

Kanda Bajji is a popular and most loved snack that can be served on various occasions, from tea time snacks to evening parties.

Kanda Bajji goes well with a hot cup of tea on winter evenings that can enhance the snacking experience.

Kanda Bajji is a reliable dish to serve at evening parties as an appetizer.

Kanda Bajji is a go-to snack for Indians during festivals and celebrations due to its quick recipe.

Kanda Bajji can suppress street food cravings as it is a healthier option for many street food snacks.

