Is Pakistani Army hiding Jaffar Express train attack toll? 100s of empty coffins in Quetta raise suspicion

The Pakistani Army has allegedly arranged over 100 empty coffins at Quetta Railway Station, 27 hours after Baloch fighters launched a deadly attack on the Jaffar Express. The aftermath of the assault, which reportedly claimed the lives of 50 Pakistani soldiers, has been shrouded in secrecy, as the military appears to be allegedly suppressing the actual death toll from the public.

Pictures and videos purportedly from Quetta Railway Station show the arrival of numerous caskets, yet no official statements have been issued on the same. There are allegations and suspicion that the Pakistan Army is orchestrating a cover-up, hiding death roll of Pakistani soldiers from public.

Meanwhile, the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has threatened to execute ten Pakistani hostages in retaliation for drone strikes and artillery shelling by Pakistani forces and also issued a 48-hour ultimatum demanding Pakistan to release forcibly disappeared activist, amidst the ongoing hostage situation in Balochistan's Bolan district, as reported by the Balochistan Post.

In a media statement, BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch accused Pakistan's military of executing "irresponsible and foolish military aggression", claiming that drone strikes and artillery shelling targeted BLA positions near the hijacked Jaffar Express train.

According to the Balochistan Post, he further stated that the attacks demonstrated Pakistan's inability to make responsible decisions about a prisoner exchange and accused the authorities of being motivated only by "war madness and stubbornness."

However, he asserted that none of the BLA fighters were injured thanks to their "superior defensive strategies and full control of the battlefield."

Jeeyand Baloch warned," In response to today's reckless bombardment, we are forced to execute ten more hostages immediately. If Pakistani forces launch another attack--even a single bullet--ten additional hostages will be executed immediately."

Earlier, Pakistani military sources reported that at least 13 insurgents involved in the attack had been killed, with several others wounded. Military officials also stated that intense gunfire exchanges were ongoing as the insurgents broke into smaller groups.

However, these claims have not been independently confirmed, and the BLA strongly denied them, calling the Pakistani military's statements "outright fabrications meant to deceive the public and cover up the army's defeat."

The hostage crisis began Tuesday afternoon when BLA fighters seized control of the Jaffar Express near Machh in Balochistan's Bolan district, taking over 200 Pakistani military, paramilitary, police, and intelligence personnel as hostages.

