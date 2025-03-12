Is Pakistani Army hiding Jaffar Express train attack toll? 100s of empty coffins in Quetta raise suspicion

The Pakistan Army has allegedly arranged over 100 empty coffins at Quetta Railway Station, 27 hours after Baloch fighters launched a deadly attack on the Jaffar Express.

Is Pakistani Army hiding Jaffar Express train attack toll? 100s of empty coffins in Quetta raise suspicion shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
Published: Mar 12, 2025, 5:05 PM IST

The Pakistani Army has allegedly arranged over 100 empty coffins at Quetta Railway Station, 27 hours after Baloch fighters launched a deadly attack on the Jaffar Express. The aftermath of the assault, which reportedly claimed the lives of 50 Pakistani soldiers, has been shrouded in secrecy, as the military appears to be allegedly suppressing the actual death toll from the public.

Pictures and videos purportedly from Quetta Railway Station show the arrival of numerous caskets, yet no official statements have been issued on the same. There are allegations and suspicion that the Pakistan Army is orchestrating a cover-up, hiding death roll of Pakistani soldiers from public.

Also read: Baloch insurgents release FIRST video: How they blasted tracks, hijacked Jaffar Express in Pakistan (WATCH)

Meanwhile, the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has threatened to execute ten Pakistani hostages in retaliation for drone strikes and artillery shelling by Pakistani forces and also issued a 48-hour ultimatum demanding Pakistan to release forcibly disappeared activist, amidst the ongoing hostage situation in Balochistan's Bolan district, as reported by the Balochistan Post.

In a media statement, BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch accused Pakistan's military of executing "irresponsible and foolish military aggression", claiming that drone strikes and artillery shelling targeted BLA positions near the hijacked Jaffar Express train.

According to the Balochistan Post, he further stated that the attacks demonstrated Pakistan's inability to make responsible decisions about a prisoner exchange and accused the authorities of being motivated only by "war madness and stubbornness."

However, he asserted that none of the BLA fighters were injured thanks to their "superior defensive strategies and full control of the battlefield."

Jeeyand Baloch warned," In response to today's reckless bombardment, we are forced to execute ten more hostages immediately. If Pakistani forces launch another attack--even a single bullet--ten additional hostages will be executed immediately."

Earlier, Pakistani military sources reported that at least 13 insurgents involved in the attack had been killed, with several others wounded. Military officials also stated that intense gunfire exchanges were ongoing as the insurgents broke into smaller groups.

However, these claims have not been independently confirmed, and the BLA strongly denied them, calling the Pakistani military's statements "outright fabrications meant to deceive the public and cover up the army's defeat."

The hostage crisis began Tuesday afternoon when BLA fighters seized control of the Jaffar Express near Machh in Balochistan's Bolan district, taking over 200 Pakistani military, paramilitary, police, and intelligence personnel as hostages.

Also read: "Felt like end of the world": Survivors recount horrific experience of Jaffar Express attack in Pakistan

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

BLA threatens to execute hostages in retaliation for Pakistani military strikes, issues ultimatum dmn

BLA threatens to execute hostages in retaliation for Pakistani military strikes, issues ultimatum

Baloch insurgents release FIRST video: How they blasted tracks, hijacked Jaffar Express in Pakistan (WATCH) shk

Baloch insurgents release FIRST video: How they blasted tracks, hijacked Jaffar Express in Pakistan (WATCH)

"Felt like end of the world": Survivors recount horrific experience of Jaffar Express attack in Pakistan dmn

"Felt like end of the world": Survivors recount horrific experience of Jaffar Express attack in Pakistan

Fractured sovereignty: Baloch Liberation Army's challenge to Pakistani authority and regional ramifications vkp

Fractured sovereignty: BLA's challenge to Pakistani authority and regional ramifications | Opinion

Dalai Lama says successor will be born in "free world", rejects China's control over selection dmn

Dalai Lama says successor will be born in "free world", rejects China's control over selection

Recent Stories

Not Google or Meta or Apple- Samsung Electronics pays highest salaries to outside directors snt

Not Google or Meta or Apple - THIS company pays highest salaries

The Kardashian Season 6: Did Kim Kardashian lose her diamond at Ambani's wedding? Watch RBA

The Kardashian Season 6: Did Kim Kardashian lose her diamond at Ambani's wedding? Watch

Quick Coconut Gujiya Recipe to try at home THIS Holi RBA

Quick Coconut Gujiya Recipe to try at home THIS Holi

Revolutionizing Chennai's Transport Network: The TruckGuru Advantage

Revolutionizing Chennai’s Transport Network: The TruckGuru Advantage

Bengaluru court postpones bail hearing of actor Ranya Rao in gold smuggling case dmn

BREAKING: Bengaluru court postpones bail hearing of actor Ranya Rao in gold smuggling case

Recent Videos

MP Budget 2025 Highlights: ₹4.21 Lakh Crore Budget, No New Tax, Key Policy Updates

MP Budget 2025 Highlights: ₹4.21 Lakh Crore Budget, No New Tax, Key Policy Updates

Video Icon
Salman Khan’s Electrifying HOLI Dance in Sikandar’s ‘Bam Bam Bhole’ Sets Internet on Fire!

Salman Khan’s Electrifying HOLI Dance in Sikandar’s ‘Bam Bam Bhole’ Sets Internet on Fire!

Video Icon
PM Modi Grants OCI Card to Mauritius PM Navin Ramgoolam, Strengthening Ties Between Nations

PM Modi Grants OCI Card to Mauritius PM Navin Ramgoolam, Strengthening Ties Between Nations

Video Icon
After Bhutan PM, Mauritius PM Navin Ramgoolam Calls PM Modi His Brother | Asianet Newsable

After Bhutan PM, Mauritius PM Navin Ramgoolam Calls PM Modi His Brother | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat Renovation in Trouble? NGT Seeks Proof of Alleged Violations!

Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat Renovation in Trouble? NGT Seeks Proof of Alleged Violations!

Video Icon