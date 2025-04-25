The Kerala government has allowed liquor sales within IT parks, under strict regulations.
LIVE India News Updates on April 25: Kerala allows liquor sales inside IT parks from 12 PM to 12 AM under regulations
Stay updated with our LIVE Blog, bringing you real-time coverage of India's politics, sports, business, technology, auto and general news. Follow the latest developments and major events shaping the nation—all in one place.
LIVE India News Updates on April 25 Madhya Pradesh SHOCKER! 3 tribal girls raped by 7 in Balaghat
3 girls raped by 7 men in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat
LIVE India News Updates on April 25 Omar Abdullah Slams Indus Water Treaty as 'Unfair' to J&K
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah criticized the Indus Water Treaty as unfair to the region.
LIVE India News Updates on April 25 IC-814 hijacking and Pahalgam attack: Newlywed couples caught in terror's grip, 26 years apart
Rachna Katyal, whose husband died in the 1999 IC-814 hijacking, shares a tragic connection with Himanshi Narwal, who lost her husband in the 2025 Pahalgam terror attack. Both couples were caught in terror attacks during their honeymoons.
LIVE India News Updates on April 25 US spy chief Tulsi Gabbard condemns Pahalgam terror attack, vows support for India in pursuing attackers
US spy chief Tulsi Gabbard has condemned Islamist terror attack in J&K, saying ‘We support India as it hunts down attackers’.
LIVE India News Updates on April 25 Why no troops were posted in Pahalgam during the deadly terror attack: Centre explains
At all-party meeting, the Centre clarified that troops weren’t deployed in Baisaran, near Pahalgam, as the area is secured only during Amarnath Yatra. The Opposition questioned the absence of forces after 26 civilians were killed.
LIVE India News Updates on April 25 Identify all Pakistanis in India, ensure their prompt return: Amit Shah to chief ministers
Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with Chief Ministers on Friday and asked them to identify all Pakistani nationals in their respective states and ensure their return.
LIVE India News Updates on April 25 'If you participate in conference...': Governor RN Ravi alleges Tamil Nadu Police threatened VCs
Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi attacked the state government and alleged that the Tamil Nadu police threatened the vice-chancellors of universities not to participate in the two-day conference in Udhagamandalam on Friday.
LIVE India News Updates on April 25 ‘Shoot us here’: Pakistani refugees in Rajasthan urge government to reconsider decision on revoking visas
Following the Pahalgam attack, Pakistani nationals residing in India on SAARC visas face repatriation, causing distress among families separated by borders and those seeking refuge from religious persecution.
LIVE India News Updates on April 25 Delhi Police arrest Medha Patkar in defamation case filed by LG VK Saxena 24 years ago
The Delhi Police arrested activist Medha Patkar on Friday, following a non-bailable warrant issued against her by the Saket court in the national capital on April 23.
LIVE India News Updates on April 25 BREAKING: BJP's Raja Iqbal Singh elected as Delhi's new Mayor (WATCH)
BJP candidate Raja Iqbal Singh has been elected as Delhi's new Mayor.
LIVE India News Updates on April 25 Centre defends Waqf law amendments as Supreme Court pauses key provisions
The Supreme Court has temporarily halted certain provisions of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, including the inclusion of non-Muslims in Waqf boards and the removal of 'waqf by user' recognition.
LIVE India News Updates on April 25 India-Pakistan border shut for civilians as BSF halts movement at Octroi post
India-Pakistan international border near Jammu has been closed to civilian movement after heightened security alerts. BSF has halted civilian movement.
LIVE India News Updates on April 25 US VP JD Vance posts family photos from Taj Mahal, Elon Musk replies
US Vice President JD Vance, along with his family, recently toured the Taj Mahal, sharing their awe-inspiring experience on social media.
LIVE India News Updates on April 25 India Untold: When Sardar Patel first warned Nehru about National Herald storm; today Gandhis face the heat
A series of letters indicate that Patel cautioned Nehru about “the potential misuse of government influence in financial dealings” and advised against accepting contributions from “questionable” sources.
LIVE India News Updates on April 25 All you need to know about Dr K Kasturirangan, the visionary who led ISRO, shaped India’s education policy
Dr. K. Kasturirangan, former ISRO chairman and architect of India's NEP 2020, passed away at 84 in Bengaluru. His visionary contributions to space science and education reforms have left an enduring legacy.
LIVE India News Updates on April 25 Adil vs Adil in Pahalgam attack: The killer and the saviour
The Pahalgam terror attack highlighted two contrasting figures named Adil Hussain: one, a Lashkar-e-Taiba operative involved in orchestrating the massacre; the other, a local pony handler remembered as a hero who tried to stop the attackers.
LIVE India News Updates on April 25 Former ISRO chairman K Kasturirangan passes away in Bengaluru
Dr. K. Kasturirangan, the former chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), has passed away in Bengaluru.
LIVE India News Updates on April 25 'Is this how you treat freedom fighters?': SC raps Rahul Gandhi for Veer Savarkar remarks, stays defamation case
The Supreme Court on Friday expressed disapproval of the comments made by the Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi against VD Savarkar.
LIVE India News Updates on April 25 Neeraj Chopra BREAKS silence on criticism for inviting Arshad Nadeem to NC Classic
Neeraj Chopra responded to criticism regarding his invitation to Arshad Nadeem for the Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025, emphasizing it was an athlete-to-athlete gesture and not political.