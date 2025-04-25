The Pahalgam terror attack highlighted two contrasting figures named Adil Hussain: one, a Lashkar-e-Taiba operative involved in orchestrating the massacre; the other, a local pony handler remembered as a hero who tried to stop the attackers.​

In the aftermath of the devastating Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, 2025, which claimed 26 lives, two individuals named Adil Hussain have emerged at the center of contrasting narratives. One, Adil Hussain Thokar, is a wanted Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative accused of orchestrating the brutal assault. The other, Syed Adil Hussain Shah, a humble pony handler from a nearby village, is being hailed as a hero who may have died trying to stop the attackers.​

Adil Hussain Thokar: The fugitive terrorist

Adil Hussain Thokar, a Lashkar-e-Taiba operative believed to be involved in the Pahalgam terror attack, had allegedly traveled to Pakistan legally in 2018 via the Attari-Wagah border, where officials say he received arms training before slipping back into Jammu and Kashmir last year.

According to intelligence sources, Thokar played a key logistical role in the April 22 attack, acting as a guide and providing local support to the Pakistani terrorists who ambushed tourists in the Baisaran meadow near Pahalgam. Security forces, while conducting search operations for Thokar and another LeT member Asif Sheikh, reported that explosives planted inside the homes they raided detonated, destroying the structures. No immediate casualties from the blast were confirmed.

Authorities have announced a reward of Rs 20 lakh each for information leading to the arrest of three LeT militants: Adil Hussain Thokar, Ali Bhai, and Hashim Musa. All three are suspected of orchestrating the attack, which left 26 civilians dead. ​

Syed Adil Hussain Shah: The braveheart pony handler

While one Adil is on the run, another, Syed Adil Hussain Shah, was laid to rest on Wednesday in the village of Hapat Nar, roughly 20 km from the site of the attack. A daily-wage pony handler in his 30s, Shah was the only local civilian killed in the shooting and is being remembered as a possible hero who may have tried to shield tourists from the gunfire. Survivors recounted how Shah attempted to wrestle a rifle from one of the terrorists during the carnage at Baisaran.

Though he didn’t survive, many believe his actions may have prevented more deaths. Former chief minister Omar Abdullah attended the funeral and called on the government to support Shah’s family. “He tried to stop the attack. We’ve heard he was targeted after he tried to snatch a terrorist’s rifle. I’ve come here to assure the family that the government will stand by them and help in every way possible,” Abdullah said.

Shah is survived by his father Syed Haider Hussain Shah, mother Bibi Jaan, and sisters. His family said he had been working tirelessly to save money for his sisters' weddings. “We didn’t know anything until the evening. My younger son Nowshad said Adil wasn’t answering his phone. Later, we were told he was among the dead,” Haider recalled, still in disbelief. ​

2 Adils' contrasting tales

The contrasting stories of the two Adil Hussains encapsulate the complex realities of Kashmir. While one represents the path of violence and terror, the other symbolizes courage and selflessness. As investigations continue and the hunt for the perpetrators intensifies, the nation mourns the loss of innocent lives and honors the bravery of individuals like Syed Adil Hussain Shah.​

Pahalgam attack escalates India-Pak tensions

The Pahalgam attack has reignited tensions between India and Pakistan. India has blamed Pakistan for supporting militants linked to the assault, allegedly a front for Lashkar-e-Taiba. In response, India has suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, closed its main border crossing, and ordered all Pakistani nationals to leave the country by April 27. Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the attack, vowing to pursue the perpetrators globally. The incident has drawn strong condemnation from world leaders, including those from the US, UK, and China.