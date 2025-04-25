India-Pakistan international border near Jammu has been closed to civilian movement after heightened security alerts. BSF has halted civilian movement.

The India-Pakistan border crossing at Suchetgarh in Jammu has been closed to civilian movement, with the Border Security Force (BSF) halting access at the Octroi Post. The move comes in the wake of the deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baisaran valley near Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives—25 tourists and one local resident.

The decision follows the BSF’s earlier announcement to scale down the daily retreat ceremonies at three other key border points—Attari, Hussainiwala, and Sadki—in Punjab. Suchetgarh is the fourth venue where such ceremonial drills are held along the India-Pakistan border, which stretches across Jammu, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Gujarat.

The border measures are being seen as part of India’s strong response to the April 22 attack, which officials have linked to cross-border terrorism. The steps underscore India’s message that "peace and provocation cannot go hand in hand" and reflect the government’s mounting concerns over persistent hostilities emanating from across the border.

Following the attack in what is popularly known as Pahalgam’s ‘Mini Switzerland’, India launched a diplomatic offensive against Pakistan, accusing it of backing terror groups operating in Jammu and Kashmir. In parallel, security and strategic counter-measures have been stepped up in sensitive zones across the region.

India announced the measures targeting Pakistan, a day after 26 people were killed by gunmen at in Pahalgam.

The decisions include the closure of the main border crossing linking the two countries, the suspension of a Indus water-sharing treaty, the expulsion of diplomats and an order for some Pakistani visa holders to leave within 48 hours.

Pakistani officials, who denied the country's role in the attack, met Thursday and announced several tit-for-tat responses.

The attack in Pahalgam was one of the deadliest in recent memory for the restive region - and is threatening to aggravate already icy bilateral ties.