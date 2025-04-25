US Vice President JD Vance, along with his family, recently toured the Taj Mahal, sharing their awe-inspiring experience on social media.

US Vice President JD Vance recently wrapped up a four-day visit to India with his wife Usha and their three children, Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel. The family's trip included a tour of the iconic Taj Mahal, where they spent about an hour taking in the stunning views.

After the visit, Vance shared photos on his X handle, captioning them, "Today I visited the Taj Mahal with Usha and the kids. It's a beautiful historic site, and I'm grateful for the warm welcome we received there!". Elon Musk responded to the post, calling the Taj Mahal "one of the most beautiful wonders of the world".

Vance also recorded his thoughts in the visitor's diary, describing the Taj Mahal as "amazing" and a testament to true love, human ingenuity, and a tribute to India.

The Vance family's visit to the Taj Mahal was part of a larger itinerary that included stops in Delhi and Jaipur. They were received by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who presented them with floral greetings and welcomed them on X.

“A warm welcome to Hon'ble US Vice President Mr. JD. Vance and his family to Uttar Pradesh, the sacred heartland of India, renowned for its timeless devotion, vibrant culture, and spiritual legacy,” he posted on X.

During their trip, the family also visited the Akshardham Temple in Delhi and the Amber Fort in Jaipur. Vance's visit aimed to strengthen US-India ties, with discussions focusing on trade agreements and bilateral relations.

There was tight security detail in the 12-km from Taj Mahal and was overseen by US security personnel.