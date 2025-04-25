Dr. K. Kasturirangan, former ISRO chairman and architect of India's NEP 2020, passed away at 84 in Bengaluru. His visionary contributions to space science and education reforms have left an enduring legacy.​

Dr. Krishnaswamy Kasturirangan, the eminent space scientist and visionary behind India's National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, passed away on April 25, at his residence in Bengaluru. He was 84. His mortal remains will be kept at the Raman Research Institute on April 27 for the public to pay their last respects .​

A stellar journey in space science

Born on October 24, 1940, in Ernakulam, Kerala, Dr. Kasturirangan's illustrious career in space science began with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), where he served as the 5th Chairman from 1994 to 2003.

Under his leadership, ISRO achieved significant milestones, including the operationalization of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) and the development of the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV). He also played a pivotal role in the conceptualization of India's first dedicated astronomy satellite, Astrosat.

Championing educational reforms

Beyond his contributions to space science, Dr. Kasturirangan was instrumental in shaping India's educational landscape. As the chairperson of the committee that drafted the NEP 2020, he envisioned a holistic, flexible, and multidisciplinary approach to education, aiming to transform India into a knowledge superpower. His efforts emphasized critical thinking, creativity, and the integration of technology in education.​

Roles in Academia and Policy

Dr. Kasturirangan's commitment to academia was evident through his roles as Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University, Central University of Rajasthan, and NIIT University. He also chaired the Karnataka Knowledge Commission, focusing on leveraging knowledge for societal development. In the realm of policy-making, he served as a member of the Rajya Sabha from 2003 to 2009 and was part of the erstwhile Planning Commission of India, contributing to national policy formulation.​

Honors and Recognitions

Dr. Kasturirangan's exemplary contributions earned him numerous accolades, including India's highest civilian awards: Padma Shri (1982), Padma Bhushan (1992), and Padma Vibhushan (2000).

He also received international honors such as the Theodore von Karman Award from the International Academy of Astronautics and the Vikram Sarabhai Memorial Gold Medal from the Indian Science Congress.​

Early Life

K. Kasturirangan was born on 24 October 1940 in Ernakulam, then part of the erstwhile Kingdom of Cochin. His parents, C. M. Krishnaswamy Iyer and Visalakshi, came from a family with deep roots in Tamil Nadu, whose descendants eventually made homes across Kerala. On his mother’s side, the family had settled in Nallepalli Agraharam in Chittur taluk, Palakkad district, while his paternal lineage traced back to Chalakudy, a town near Thrissur.

Kasturirangan’s maternal grandfather, Sri Ananthanarayana Iyer, was a respected figure in Ernakulam, known for his integrity and discipline. After completing his schooling and college education, he served as a sanitary inspector. He and his wife, Narayani, raised five children—four daughters and a son—the eldest being Kasturirangan’s mother, Visalakshi.

Tributes Pour In

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences, describing Dr. Kasturirangan as a towering figure in India’s scientific and educational journey.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan expressed profound grief over Dr. Kasturirangan's demise, stating, "His loss is not only a profound one for the global scientific and academic community but an intensely personal one for me. To me, he was far more than a mentor — he was a guiding light, a wellspring of wisdom, compassion, and quiet strength."

Pradhan further lauded him as "an intellectual titan and a true karmayogi — a visionary whose contributions shaped the very architecture of modern India’s scientific, educational, and policy landscape."​

A lasting legacy

Dr. K. Kasturirangan's legacy transcends his scientific achievements; he was a nation-builder whose vision and dedication have left an indelible mark on India's journey in space exploration and education reform. His life's work continues to inspire generations of scientists, educators, and policymakers.​