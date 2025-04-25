Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has issued a new order permitting the sale of liquor within IT parks across the state, both government-owned and privately operated. The move comes with a set of strict regulations to ensure controlled and responsible consumption, specifically targeting official visitors and employees of IT companies.

According to the order, IT parks can now apply for a liquor license, but only one license will be granted per establishment, even if the park houses multiple companies. The annual fee for obtaining a license has been set at Rs 10 lakh. Licensed establishments will be allowed to sell foreign liquor, but only if it is procured through FL-9 license holders, ensuring quality and traceability.

The sale of liquor will be limited strictly to employees of IT companies operating within the park and their official guests. Members of the general public will not be allowed to access these outlets. The government has also prohibited the sale of substandard liquor, reinforcing its commitment to maintaining high standards.

Outlets must be located adjacent to company offices but separated from the main workspaces. They will have dedicated access routes to prevent disruption to the park’s professional environment. The operating hours for liquor sales have been set from 12 PM to 12 AM.

To ensure regulation, liquor sales will not be permitted on the first day of each month or on other government-declared dry days. In case of violations, the Deputy Excise Commissioner or an officer of equivalent rank has been empowered to take necessary action, including imposing fines.