In a disturbing case from Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat, 3 tribal girls were gang-raped. Police have arrested 7 accused in the case and told reporters that some of the victims were being treated at hospital and were in a critical condition.

In a shocking case from Madhya Pradesh, 3 tribal girls have been gang-raped in Balaghat. Police officials said that the minors were raped by at least 7 men.

The girls have been taken to hospital for treatment as they are reportedly in critical condition.

Balaghat police has arrested all seven accused in connection with the gangrape case that recently came to light. According to Swift action was taken, with cases registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Authorities confirmed that the investigation is underway and assured strict action against the accused.

In another chilling case of serial sexual exploitation, a 30-year-old man in Madhya Pradesh’s Sidhi district allegedly raped at least seven tribal girls after posing as a woman teacher. The accused, identified as Brajesh Prajapati, used a voice-changing mobile application to impersonate “Archana Ma’am,” a fictitious educator who claimed to help students obtain scholarships.

Most of the victims, all minors and members of tribal communities, were misled into trusting him—believing they were speaking to a well-meaning female teacher offering academic support. This calculated deception ultimately led to repeated sexual assaults, prompting police to launch a full investigation into the matter.

A nine-member Special Investigation Team was constituted to investigate the crime. The accused preyed on girls who were eligible for SC/ST scholarships.