In a strong condemnation of the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, Director of US National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard expressed unwavering support for India.

Tulsi Gabbard expressed unwavering support for India. Gabbard, reaffirming the US's commitment to combating terrorism, offered assistance in the ongoing hunt for those responsible for the heinous attack that claimed the lives of 26 civilians.

“We stand in solidarity with India in the wake of the horrific Islamist terrorist attack, targeting and killing 26 Hindus in Pahalgam. My prayers and deepest sympathies are with those who lost a loved one, PM @narendramodi, and with all the people of India. We are with you and support you as you hunt down those responsible for this heinous attack,” she tweeted.

Earlier, Co-Chairs of the US-India Caucus, Ro Khanna and Rich McCormick, called for enhanced intelligence collaboration between the US and India following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. In a joint statement, they emphasized the need for intensified counterterrorism efforts targeting groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen. They urged the US Department of State to expand platforms for information sharing, joint operations, and real-time intelligence support to strengthen both nations’ counterterrorism strategies.

The statement highlighted the importance of integrating counterterrorism approaches, enabling the quick identification and disruption of terrorist cells, weapon caches, and smuggling routes. Advanced technologies, such as satellite surveillance, should be leveraged to uncover hidden terrorist infrastructure, preventing future attacks and ensuring regional stability.

Khanna and McCormick also stressed that the US should provide India with crucial intelligence analytics, satellite tools, and communications platforms, enhancing the effectiveness of Indian security forces. They called on the US to support both India and Pakistan in efforts to de-escalate tensions and maintain peace, acknowledging the complex geopolitical challenges of the region. The statement reaffirmed the US’s commitment to assisting India in its fight against terrorism while respecting the region’s delicate balance.

In related news, US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce, earlier on Thursday, dismissed questions from a Pakistani journalist about the rising tensions between India and Pakistan following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, which claimed 26 lives and left several others injured. When asked about the situation at the India-Pakistan border, Bruce firmly stated, “I’m not going to comment on that. I appreciate your question, and perhaps we can revisit it at another time, but I have nothing more to add. The President, Secretary, and Deputy Secretary have already made their positions clear.”

The deadly attack in Pahalgam’s Baisaran meadow, which targeted tourists, is one of the most devastating in the region since the 2019 Pulwama strike, where 40 CRPF personnel lost their lives. On April 23, US President Donald Trump expressed his support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the victims of the attack, reiterating America’s commitment to stand with India in its battle against terrorism.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha met with Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi in Srinagar on Friday, urging immediate action to bring those responsible for the Pahalgam attack to justice. Sinha also emphasized the need to intensify efforts to dismantle the terrorist infrastructure in the region.