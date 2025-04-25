Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with Chief Ministers on Friday and asked them to identify all Pakistani nationals in their respective states and ensure their return.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with Chief Ministers on Friday and asked them to identify all Pakistani nationals in their respective states, according to sources. Amit Shah is also talking to all chief ministers on the issue, asking them to identify all Pakistan nationals in their respective states and take steps to ensure their prompt return to Pakistan:

A decision has been made to cancel all types of visas, effective immediately. Shah has also asked the Chief Ministers to take steps to ensure the prompt return of the people to Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the Union Home Minister will also hold a meeting regarding the Indus Water Treaty at his residence.

Besides the Home Minister and the Union Minister for Jal Shakti, CR Patil, other senior government officials will attend this meeting.

Sources told ANI, "India has formally notified Pakistan in writing about the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty.

"Secretary of the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Devashree Mukherjee, has informed the Secretary of Pakistan's Ministry of Water Resources, Syed Ali Murtaza, about this decision of the Indian government through a letter. India has issued a notice for changes in the treaty. The letter states that the Indian government has given notice to the Pakistani government for amendments to the treaty.

The notice mentioned that several fundamental aspects of the treaty have changed and require reconsideration. Population changes, the development of clean energy, and various factors related to water distribution, as outlined in the treaty, have occurred. Any treaty should be implemented in good faith, but Pakistan is promoting cross-border terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

The letter stated that India has sent notices to the Pakistani government seeking modification of the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 (the Treaty) under Article XII (3) of the Treaty.

"These communications cited fundamental changes in the circumstances that have taken place since the Treaty was executed that require a reassessment of obligations under the various Articles of the Treaty read with its Annexures," the letter said.

"These changes include significantly altered population demographics, the need to accelerate the development of clean energy and other changes in the assumptions underlying the sharing of waters under the Treaty," it added.

The Indian government has taken a significant step following the cowardly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

This comes after terrorists attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on April 22, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen while leaving several others injured.