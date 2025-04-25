Dr. K. Kasturirangan, the former chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), has passed away in Bengaluru.

Dr K Kasturirangan, the former chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), has passed away in Bengaluru. He was 84.

“He left for heavenly abode this morning at his residence in Bengaluru. His body will be kept at Raman Research Institute (RRI) for paying last respects on April 27,” the officials said.

Widely regarded as the architect of education reforms outlined in the National Education Policy (NEP), K. Kasturirangan also served as Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University and chaired the Karnataka Knowledge Commission.

A respected policymaker, he was a Rajya Sabha member from 2003 to 2009 and later part of the erstwhile Planning Commission of India.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan expressed his grief on posted on X that Kasturirangan's demise is a profound loss - one for the global scientific and academic community and an intensely personal for him.

Pradhan called him an "intellectual titan and a true karmayogi — a visionary whose contributions shaped the very architecture of modern India’s scientific, educational, and policy landscape." He added that Kasturirangan was not merely a brilliant scientist or a celebrated policy architect; he was a nation-builder in every sense of the word. His pivotal role in crafting the National Education Policy 2020 stands as a lasting testament to his far-sightedness, a transformative gift for generations yet to come.

In July 2023, Kasturirangan suffered a heart attack in Sri Lanka and was subsequently airlifted to Bengaluru for treatment. He was discharged after his condition was reported as stable.​

The 84-year-old was honoured with the prestigious Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan awards, the highest civilian accolades bestowed by the government of India.

Dr Kasturirangan was the former Chancellor at both the Central University of Rajasthan and NIIT University.



From April 2004 to 2009, he held the position of director at the National Institute of Advanced Studies in Bangalore. Currently, he is the chairman of the New Education Policy Draft Committee.

K. Kasturirangan was born on 24 October 1940 in Ernakulam, then part of the erstwhile Kingdom of Cochin. His parents, C. M. Krishnaswamy Iyer and Visalakshi, came from a family with deep roots in Tamil Nadu, whose descendants eventually made homes across Kerala. On his mother’s side, the family had settled in Nallepalli Agraharam in Chittur taluk, Palakkad district, while his paternal lineage traced back to Chalakudy, a town near Thrissur.

Kasturirangan’s maternal grandfather, Sri Ananthanarayana Iyer, was a respected figure in Ernakulam, known for his integrity and discipline. After completing his schooling and college education, he served as a sanitary inspector. He and his wife, Narayani, raised five children—four daughters and a son—the eldest being Kasturirangan’s mother, Visalakshi.