UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the Pahalgam terror attack and urged India and Pakistan to de-escalate tensions through lawful and diplomatic means.
LIVE India News Updates on April 29: UN Chief condemns Pahalgam attack in call with Jaishankar, offers to ease Indo-Pak tensions
LIVE India News Updates on April 29: Shahid Afridi stoops low again with ‘chai’ jibe in response to Shikhar Dhawan’s criticism
Shikhar Dhawan and Shahid Afridi engaged in a heated exchange on social media after Afridi's controversial remarks about the Indian Army following the Pahalgam Terror Attack.
LIVE India News Updates on April 29: Who is Justice BR Gavai, appointed as 52nd Chief Justice of India?
Justice BR Gavai, a Supreme Court judge since 2019 and a former Bombay High Court judge, will become the 52nd Chief Justice of India on May 14, 2025.
LIVE India News Updates on April 29: "Time is limited, goals are big”: PM Modi urges speed in innovation amid terror crisis
Following the Pahalgam terror attack, PM Modi vowed to identify, track, and punish those responsible.
LIVE India News Updates on April 29: PM Modi affirms resolve to crush terrorism, asserts full support for Armed Forces
PM Modi reaffirmed India's commitment to fighting terrorism with full force, expressing confidence in the armed forces.
LIVE India News Updates on April 29: Indian stock market: Sensex, Nifty end flat after choppy trading session
According to market experts, technically, the Nifty index formed a shooting star candle on the daily chart, signalling selling pressure at higher levels, with 24,460 acting as a short-term hurdle.
LIVE India News Updates on April 29: "Supporting Pakistan in name of secularism not acceptable": Andhra Dy CM Pawan Kalyan
Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan criticized Congress leaders for their statements following the Pahalgam terror attack.
LIVE India News Updates on April 29: Draft bill passed by cabinet lays out complete fee guidelines for 1,677 Delhi schools: CM Rekha Gupta
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta said that the state cabinet has passed a draft bill that will set clear guidelines on school fees for all 1,677 schools in the city.
LIVE India News Updates on April 29: India foils repeated Pakistan attempts to attack Indian Army's Cyberspace
Pakistan-based cyber actors have once again failed in their attempts to violate Indian cyber sovereignty.
LIVE India News Updates on April 29: Kerala: Rapper Vedan remanded in forest department custody over possession of tiger tooth locket
Rapper Vedan is under investigation for possessing a tiger tooth locket, a gift he claims he didn't know was real.
LIVE India News Updates on April 29: UP SHOCKER! Teen dragged by collar, forced to chant 'Hindustan Zindabad', urinate on Pakistan flag (WATCH)
A 15-year-old boy in Aligarh, UP, was allegedly forced by right-wing group members to urinate on a Pakistan flag and chant slogans. The incident, captured in a viral video, has sparked outrage, with police investigating the matter.
LIVE India News Updates on April 29: Top 8 loser stocks today: Tata Technologies leads the fall
The stock market showed a slight uptrend on April 29. Despite this, some stocks experienced declines. Here are the top 8 biggest losers of the day.
LIVE India News Updates on April 29: Pahalgam attack: Father of man in viral zipline video, dubbed as 'terrorist', seeks son's release
A tourist from Gujarat who was present at the spot had alleged that the zipline operator shouted "Allahu Akbar" thrice, following which the firing began.
LIVE India News Updates on April 29: BREAKING: PM Modi chairs fresh key meet with Rajnath Singh, NSA, CDS, chiefs of armed forces
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and NSA Ajit Doval.
LIVE India News Updates on April 29: BJP dubs Congress as 'Lashkar-e-Pakistan', after 'sar tan se juda' imagery, 'gayab' jibe at PM Modi
Congress portrays PM Modi as missing during crisis in post on X; BJP accuses Congress of using divisive imagery to appease Muslims.
LIVE India News Updates on April 29: 'Even if storm comes, we say Allahu Akbar': Father of zipline operator Muzamil says 'he's not at fault'
The family of Muzamil, a zipline operator accused of shouting "Allahu Akbar" during the Pahalgam terror attack, has defended their son.
LIVE India News Updates on April 29: Is universe the ultimate computer? Scientist argues we’re just living in simulation
For more than 25 years, The Matrix has gripped audiences with the unnerving possibility that our reality may be nothing more than a grand illusion. Now, a physicist claims that idea may not be pure science fiction after all.
LIVE India News Updates on April 29: Bengaluru Reddit user wants national anthem in local language: Here’s how the Internet reacted
The Reddit user from Bengaluru shared concerns of language policing in Karnataka and said the incident happened in a movie theatre where the national anthem played in Hindi.
LIVE India News Updates on April 29: Pahalgam massacre mastermind was ex-Pak Para Commando, probe reveals
Hashim Musa, a former para commando of Pakistan’s elite Special Forces, has been identified as the mastermind behind the Pahalgam massacre. Investigations confirm his deployment by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) for targeted attacks in Kashmir.
LIVE India News Updates on April 29: Pahalgam attack fallout: India mulls closing airspace for Pakistani airlines, ban on ships
India is considering closing airspace to Pakistani airlines and imposing a ban on Pakistani ships at Indian ports in retaliation for the Pahalgam terrorist attack.