The family of zipline operator Muzammil, who was taken into custody by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) as part of its probe into the Pahalgam terror attack, said that he does not have any links to terrorism.

Muzammil's father, Abdul Aziz, told Asianet News that saying a prayer before letting tourists ride the zipline was a regular practice and there's nothing unusual about it. Abdul Aziz explained that his son’s prayer before letting people use the zipline was simply a plea for their safety — something they always do. After witnessing the attack, Muzammil returned home in fear and was seen crying, his father said.

“He hasn’t spoken much to us about the incident. We just know he is currently in the custody of the investigation team. We don’t know why he was taken. No matter what calamity occurs, our prayer remains the same. There is nothing wrong with it. Saying ‘Allahu Akbar’ was just a prayer for the safety of those using the zipline,” Abdul Aziz told Asianet News.

‘He shouted Allahu Akbar thrice’

A tourist from Gujarat who was present at the spot had alleged that the zipline operator shouted "Allahu Akbar" thrice, following which the firing began. Visuals that showed tourists being sent down the zipline even during the gunfire emerged.

"9 people ziplined before me, but the operator did not utter a word. When I was sliding, he spoke, and then the firing started. So, I have my suspicions about that man. He said 'Allahu Akbar' thrice and then the firing started...He looked like a regular Kashmiri," Rishi Bhatt, who was the tourist in Kashmir during the terror attack, had claimed.

Meanwhile, the National Conference has come out in support of the zipline operator. “What is wrong in saying a prayer during a crisis?” asked National Conference leader Imran Nabi. “He called upon Allah because he is a Muslim. Don’t turn an innocent man into a traitor,” he urged, adding that the investigation team should release him.

The NIA is continuing its probe into whether terrorists received additional local support, especially in light of taking the zipline operator into custody. Sources told Asianet News that Muzammil would be released after interrogation if suspicions are cleared.

Following the terror attack, The Jammu and Kashmir administration had asked dozens of resorts and over half of the region's tourist spots to be closed down. In addition to this, security has been tightened at 39 tourist destinations to safeguard public safety.

The Central government has decided to hold the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 in abeyance until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism and has closed the integrated Attari check post. The Centre has also revoked all categories of visas issued to Pakistani citizens, except long-term visas, diplomatic and official visas, with immediate effect from April 27.

The terror attack happened on April 22 at the popular tourist destination in Pahalgam's Baisaran meadow, where terrorists gunned down 26 tourists.