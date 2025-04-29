Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting with Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval in the wake of last week's deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, where 26 people mostly tourists were killed. The chiefs Army, Navy and Airforce - all three armed forces- are also present in the key meet.

The heads of the three services of the Indian Armed Forces — Chief of Defence Staff: General Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Army Staff: General Upendra Dwivedi and Chief of the Naval Staf: Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi.

PM Modi will also chair a Cabinet Committee for Security (CCS) meeting in Delhi tomorrow, (April 30) on Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. This will be the second key security meet since the terror attack on April 22.

The meeting, expected at 11 am, comes amid growing tensions between India and Pakistan. After the CCS and CCPA, the Economic Affairs Committee will also meet. India has already decided to put the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance, described as an “act of war” by the neighbouring country, shut down border crossings and blocked some YouTube channels and X handles. Delhi also revoked visas for Pakistan nationals, except for Pak Hindus and those with long-term stay approvals. The government had also revoked medical visas.

PM Modi's action on Pahalgam attack

In his first sharp message over the Pahalgam terror attack, PM Modi had said, “Today, on the soil of Bihar, I say to the whole world, India will identify, trace and punish every terrorist and their backers."

He stressed, "We will pursue them to the ends of the Earth. India's spirit will never be broken by terrorism. Terrorism will not go unpunished. Every effort will be made to make sure that justice is done. The entire nation is one in this resolve. Everyone who believes in humanity is with us. I thank the people of various countries and their leaders who have stood with us.”

In his first public address since the tragedy, the Prime Minister strongly condemned the violence, extended his condolences to the families affected, urged for 1-minute silence and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening national security.