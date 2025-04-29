Congress portrays PM Modi as missing during crisis in post on X; BJP accuses Congress of using divisive imagery to appease Muslims.

BJP leader and national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Congress party over its recent 'Gayab' (missing) post aimed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that the party's social media post sends signals to Pakistan that “Congress party stands with Pakistan”.

Reacting strongly, Bhatia accused the Congress of aligning with Pakistan's narrative and weakening the integrity of the nation.

“They are giving signals to Pakistan that in this terrorist attack, the Congress party stands with Pakistan and not with their own nation...This is not an innocent post by the Congress party. It is a sinister, poisonous design trying to weaken the integrity of our nation and target the Prime Minister of the country.”

Taking his criticism further, Bhatia referred to the Congress as "Lashkar-e-Pakistan Congress," saying, "There is a national political party that stays among us, but if we call them Lashkar-e-Pakistan Congress, it won't be wrong. The Congress's social media handle has tweeted an image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A strong message has been given to Pakistan that in India, the supporters of Mir Jafar are present here...' Sar tan se juda' has become the ideology of Lashkar-e-Pakistan Congress today..."

Bhatia also claimed, “Such posts are done on the instructions of Rahul Gandhi, which makes the country ashamed. It is an attempt by Lashkar-e-Pakistan Congress to weaken India at such a sensitive time...”

The Congress party had recently posted an image of PM Modi titled "Gayab," implying his absence during the recently held all-party meeting in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack. Since the post drew sharp criticism across the BJP and many of its coalition partners.



Earlier, the BJP alleged that the Opposition party's use of "Sar Tan Se Juda" imagery was a "dog whistle" aimed at its Muslim vote bank and a veiled incitement against Prime Minister Modi.

BJP leader Amit Malviya described the Congress as being reduced to a “headless hydra, flailing without direction.”

The Congress party on Monday posted an image on its X which had the words 'GAYAB' written over an image of a kurta pyjama and black footwear, and captioned it 'Jimmedariyo ke samay-Gayab' (During the time to take responsibility-Missing).

"The Congress leaves little doubt with its use of "Sar Tan Se Juda" imagery. This is not merely a political statement; it is a dog whistle aimed at its Muslim vote bank and a veiled incitement against the Prime Minister. It is not the first time Congress has resorted to such tactics. Rahul Gandhi, on multiple occasions, has both instigated and justified violence toward the Prime Minister.

Yet the Congress will never succeed, for the Prime Minister enjoys the love and blessings of millions of Indians. On the contrary, proverbially speaking, if anyone's neck has been slashed, it is the Congress -- now reduced to a headless hydra, flailing without direction," Malviya said in a post on X.