Top 8 loser stocks today: Tata Technologies leads the fall
The stock market showed a slight uptrend on April 29. Despite this, some stocks experienced declines. Here are the top 8 biggest losers of the day.
| Published : Apr 29 2025, 06:28 PM
1 Min read
1- Tata Technologies Share Price
Decline - 5.47% Current Price - ₹667
2- Adani Wilmar Share Price
Decline - 4.08% Current Price - ₹267.75
3- Go Digit General Insurance Share Price
Decline - 4.36% Current Price - ₹295.65
4- Aurobindo Pharma Share Price
Decline - 3.29% Current Price - ₹1207.50
5- SterlingWilson Solar Share Price
Decline - 3.20% Current Price - ₹285.85
6- Crisil Share Price
Decline - 3.16% Current Price - ₹4400.60
7- Jindal Saw Share Price
Decline - 3.09% Current Price - ₹255.40
8- TVS Motor Share Price
Decline - 3.03% Current Price - ₹2709.10
9- SBFC Finance Share Price
Decline - 2.93% Current Price - ₹102.65
10- Godawari Power Share Price
Decline - 2.90% Current Price - ₹188.13
