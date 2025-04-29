Shikhar Dhawan and Shahid Afridi engaged in a heated exchange on social media after Afridi's controversial remarks about the Indian Army following the Pahalgam Terror Attack.

The war of words between Shikhar Dhawan and Shahid Afridi on social media has reached a level, with the former Pakistan captain stooping to new low with a controversial comment after the ex-India opener criticized him for his remarks against the Indian Army.

India is taking strong action against Pakistan following the Pahalgam Terror Attack, where 26 Indians and two foreign nationals were killed in Baisaran Meadows, which is seven kilometres away from Pahalgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. Amid the heightened tensions, Afridi made a controversial statement against the Indian Army, calling them ‘useless’ for their inability to protect the people.

Speaking on Pakistani channel Samaa TV, Shahid Afridi blamed the Indian Army for the death of 28 tourists in Pahalgam Terror Attack.

“Patakha phat jaata hai wahaa par, Pakistan ne kiya. Tum logo ki 8 lakh ki fauj hai Kashmir mein aur ye ho gaya. Iska matlab nalayak ho, nikamme ho na tum log ki security nahi de sake logo ko.” the former Pakistan captain said.

(Even if a cracker bursts there, you blame Pakistan. You have an 8 lakh-strong army in Kashmir, yet this happened. This means your Army is useless for not being able to protect your people.)

Shikhar Dhawan hits back at Afridi for his remark

Former India captain and opener Shikhar Dhawan could not tolerate the controversial remark by Shahid Afridi against the Indian Army,

Taking to his X handle (formerly Twitter), Dhawan cited an article from TOI and urged him to focus on the progress of Pakistan while reminding him of India’s victory over neighbouring country in 1991 Kargil War.

“Kargil mein bhi haraya tha, already itna gire hue ho aur kitna giroge, bewajah comments pass karne se acha hai apne desh ki taraqqi mai dimag lagao @SAfridiOfficial. Humein hamari Indian Army par bohot garv hai. Bharat Mata Ki Jai! Jai Hind!”

Earlier, Shahid Afridi criticized India for blaming Pakistan for their terrorist attack on innocent civilians on Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, stating that India created their own blunders and killed their own people.

Shahid Afridi creates controversy with ‘chai’ jibe

In response to Shikhar Dhawan’s criticism against him in the Indian Army, Shahid Afridi came up with a distasteful remark, further stooping him low. Taking to his X handle, Afridi posted a picture of him with a cup of chai and asked Dhawan to keep the win-loss aside and offer him tea.

“Chouro jeet haar ko , aao tumhey chae pilata hun Shikhar . #FantasticTea” Afridi wrote.

This is with reference to Indian Air Force group captain Abhinandam Vartaman’s capture by Pakistan in 2019, during which a widely publicized video showed him being served tea while in Pakistani custody. This was later used as Pakistani propaganda, turning the phrase “fantastic tea” into a mocking taunt aimed at India.

Meanwhile, the Indian Government cancelled all visas issued under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) and ordered Pakistani citizens to leave the country within 48 hours.

The Government of India further suspended visa services for Pakistani nationals with immediate effect. All existing valid visas issued by India to Pakistani nationals were revoked effective from April 27, 2025, as stated by the Ministry of External Affairs in a press release.