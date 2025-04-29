A 15-year-old boy in Aligarh, UP, was allegedly forced by right-wing group members to urinate on a Pakistan flag and chant slogans. The incident, captured in a viral video, has sparked outrage, with police investigating the matter.

Agra: In a disturbing incident in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, a 15-year-old boy from a minority community was allegedly attacked and humiliated by members of a right-wing group. The incident, which occurred on Monday as the boy was returning home from school, has sparked outrage and raised concerns over communal tensions.

According to reports, the Class 9 student was walking home when he noticed flags on the ground as part of a protest against the recent Pahalgam attack. The flags, reportedly bearing Pakistan's emblem, were placed on the road during a 'bandh' declared by some right-wing groups in the city. The boy, unaware of the ongoing protest, picked up one of the flags, which seemingly angered the protesters.

A man from the group then allegedly grabbed the boy by the collar, forced him to re-paste the flag on the ground, and humiliated him by making him urinate on it. In addition to the physical assault, the boy was reportedly forced into chanting slogans like "Hindustan Zindabad" and "Bharat Mata Ki Jai". He was also forced to apologise while folding his hands.

A video of the incident, showing the boy in his school uniform being dragged and made to chant slogans, has gone viral on social media. The video has stirred widespread condemnation and raised questions about the involvement of local authorities.

Eyewitnesses claimed that the incident occurred near the SP city's office, where some police officers were allegedly present but did not intervene during the attack.

Aligarh city police, led by SP Mrigank Shekhar Pathak, have taken note of the incident and initiated an investigation. "We have taken cognisance of the matter, and it is being probed. The boy has been called to give all the details, and based on his complaint, further steps will be taken," Pathak said.

According to a police officer familiar with the case, the incident occurred between 2 PM and 3 PM at Rasoolganj. The boy's actions, unknowingly picking up the flag, triggered the protestors' ire. The incident has now become a focal point of concern for local authorities and the community.

The boy, the son of a daily-wage labourer, spoke to locals about his ordeal, explaining that he had no idea what was going on and had only picked up the flag after his friends pointed it out. "I wasn’t aware of what was happening. I was just walking with my friends, and they told me something was on the ground. So, I picked it up, and then they targeted me," he said.