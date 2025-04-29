Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 29 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday attacked Congress leaders over their remark in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack and said that someone supporting Pakistan in the "name of secularism" will not be "acceptable."



"A few people are expressing affection for Pakistan while living in India. If they truly love Pakistan, they should leave India and go there. Why is there so much affection for Pakistan? If you genuinely support them, then go live there...Some individuals, especially Congress leaders--possibly MLCs--from the southern part of India, are making such statements during TV debates. There are internal differences within the Congress party...If there is an attack on India and someone supports Pakistan in the name of secularism, it will not be acceptable," Kalyan said.



This comes after Congress leader Saifuddin Soz, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and party leader RV Timapur have called for restraint from war and claimed that terrorists did not ask for the religion of the victims, respectively.



"I will keep the statements of some of the leaders in front of you: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah has said 'war is not necessary,' on 26 April, he said we do not have the right to war, we should take strong steps against it, and Pakistan is playing it all. Whatever Congress says, Pakistan's generals use that," Karnataka CM said.



Siddaramaiah also clarified that he did not mean a complete no to war and that it should take place if inevitable.

Congress leader Saifuddin Soz said that if Pakistan says that it is not involved in the Pahalgam terror attack, "let's accept that for a time and ultimately go by investigating agencies".



He also said India and Pakistan are neighbours and nothing will work between the two countries except "dialogue."



Earlier, Congress dissociated itself from remarks made by some Congress leaders on the Pahalgam terror attack, terming it "personal opinion" and said the Congress Working Committee resolution and remarks of senior party leaders and authorised AICC office-bearers reflect that party's stance.



"It is right that some leaders of the Congress party are saying several things, but this is their personal opinion. I want to make it clear that no one has given them the right to say all this...The Congress party has nothing to do with these statements, and the party does not agree with such statements," Jairam Ramesh told ANI.



The terror attack on April 22 in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam targeted tourists, killing 26 people, including one Nepali citizen. Following the Pahalgam terror attack, India has taken strong measures against Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism. (ANI)

