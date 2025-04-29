New Delhi: In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has dropped a hint to terrorists and their backers, vowing to identify, track, and punish those responsible.

In another conclave today, Modi said the time is limited but the goals are big.

Addressing the YUGM Conclave, PM Modi said: "We have set a time frame of the next 25 years for the goal of a developed India. We have limited time; the goals are big. I am not saying this for the present situation. That is why it is important that the journey of our idea from prototype to product is also completed in the shortest possible time. When we reduce the distance from lab to market, the results of research start reaching people faster. This also motivates the research."

Also, in his monthly radio program 'Mann Ki Baat,' PM Modi paid tribute to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, condemning the loss of lives and reiterating India's resolute commitment to fighting terrorism. "Once again, I assure the victims' families that they will get justice. The conspirators and perpetrators of this attack will face the harshest response," he warned.

Earlier, at a public gathering in Bihar's Madhubani, PM Modi expressed the nation's grief and assured decisive action against the perpetrators. "India will identify, trace, and punish every terrorist and their backers. We will pursue them to the ends of the Earth. India's spirit will never be broken by terrorism," he declared.

PM Modi thanked the leaders and people of various countries for standing with India in its fight against terrorism. "The entire nation is one in this resolve. Everyone who believes in humanity is with us," he added.

Despite the heightened tensions with Pakistan, PM Modi emphasized the need for India to focus on its development goals.