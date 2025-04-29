The Reddit user from Bengaluru shared concerns of language policing in Karnataka and said the incident happened in a movie theatre where the national anthem played in Hindi.

“I was watching movie the other day which has mandatory National Anthem in Hindi and as expected everyone stood up out of respect which was good. But thinking how language policing has been happening since a few years, would Karnataka have their own version of National anthem in local language? (sic),” the post from Another_guy_230 read.

Reacting to this, several users said that there was no need to have different languages for the National Anthem. One user wrote, We already have a state anthem. Can send you a link if you wanna learn. And our national anthem is in Bengali.” Another user also stressed that the National Anthem was in Bengali and not Hindi. “No. National Anthem is the National Anthem. You cannot translate it. Also it is in Bengali, not Hindi.”

Indiantrekkie wrote, “Which national anthem did you hear which was in Hindi? I think you were listening to Pakistan's national anthem coz India's national anthem is in Bangla. (sic)”