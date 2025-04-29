UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the Pahalgam terror attack and urged India and Pakistan to de-escalate tensions through lawful and diplomatic means.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has reiterated his strong condemnation of the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam region during phone conversations with India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

“I just want to update you on the Secretary General’s phone calls this morning,” Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General, said at the daily press briefing on Tuesday.

“In his phone calls, the Secretary General reiterated his strong condemnation of the April 22 terrorist attack that took place in Jammu and Kashmir. The Secretary General noted the importance of pursuing justice and accountability for these attacks through lawful means,” Dujarric said.

UN Chief Voices Concern Over Rising India-Pakistan Tensions

Guterres also expressed concern over the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, emphasizing the importance of avoiding any confrontation that could lead to tragic consequences.

“The Secretary General offered his good offices to support any de-escalation efforts,” Dujarric added.

India Reaffirms Commitment to Justice

Following the conversation, EAM Dr. S Jaishankar confirmed the call in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

“Received a call from @UN SG @antonioguterres. Appreciate his unequivocal condemnation of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Agreed on the importance of accountability. India is resolved that the perpetrators, planners and backers of this attack are brought to justice,” Jaishankar wrote.

UNGA President Echoes Concerns, Urges Restraint

Philemon Yang, President of the 79th Session of the UN General Assembly, also expressed his alarm over the increasing violence between the two South Asian neighbours.

Spokesperson for the Office of the President of the General Assembly, Sharon Birch, said at a press briefing that Yang extended “his sincere condolences to the families of the victims of the attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, and stresses that the targeting of civilians is unacceptable and cannot be justified under any circumstances.”

“He calls on both parties to exercise maximum restraint and to resolve this dispute through diplomatic means,” Birch added.