Stay updated with our LIVE Blog, bringing you real-time coverage of India's politics, sports, business, technology, auto and general news. Follow the latest developments and major events shaping the nation—all in one place.

07:10 PM (IST) May 16 India News Today LIVE Updates on May 16: PKR 532 million for PoK: Pakistan PM's 'relief' package or mask for terror financing? Is Pakistan’s PKR 532 million ‘relief fund’ for Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir actually funding terrorist groups, and is that where the IMF’s $1 billion aid is really going? Read Full Story

06:35 PM (IST) May 16 India News Today LIVE Updates on May 16: Operation Sindoor: Pakistan's AWACS hit by Indian missile, confirms ex-air marshal (WATCH) Akhtar stated Indian missiles hit a hangar at Bholari airbase, damaging the AWACS. This contradicts Pakistan's official narrative downplaying the impact. India confirmed striking 11 Pakistani airbases, targeting key military assets. Read Full Story

05:07 PM (IST) May 16 India News Today LIVE Updates on May 16: 'Blind lust to score cheap publicity points': Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti's spat over Pak water pact While Omar Abdullah has advocated for the revival of the Tulbul project after India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan, Mehbooba Mufti labelled his suggestion "deeply unfortunate" and "dangerously provocative". Read Full Story

04:51 PM (IST) May 16 India News Today LIVE Updates on May 16: India refuses to budge on Indus Waters Treaty suspension until Pakistan ends terror support The Indus Waters Treaty will remain suspended "until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism", the Union Jal Shakti ministry has conveyed to the cabinet secretary. Read Full Story

04:43 PM (IST) May 16 India News Today LIVE Updates on May 16: Chennai couple turns terrace into bird haven for 15 years A Chennai couple, Sudarson and Vithiya, have been feeding parrots, pigeons, doves, and house sparrows on their residence's terrace for over 15 years. Read Full Story

04:37 PM (IST) May 16 India News Today LIVE Updates on May 16: 'Entire country, Army, soldiers bow at PM Modi's feet': MP deputy CM SHOCKER stirs row (WATCH) While addressing a gathering in the wake of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda said, “the country’s army and soldiers bow at the feet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.” Read Full Story

04:30 PM (IST) May 16 India News Today LIVE Updates on May 16: India vs Turkiye: Legal faceoff looms over Celebi's exit from Indian airports India-Turkiye tensions escalate as Turkish firm Celebi prepares legal action against India's security-driven termination of airport service agreements. Read Full Story

03:49 PM (IST) May 16 India News Today LIVE Updates on May 16: 'Ready to talk for peace': Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif's offer to India after Op Sindoor Days after Operation Sindoor, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed willingness to engage in talks with India for peace. Read Full Story

03:24 PM (IST) May 16 India News Today LIVE Updates on May 16: CAIT cuts trade ties with Turkiye, Azerbaijaan over pro-Pakistan stance, pledge goes viral (WATCH) CAITon Friday announced the termination of all business relations with Turkey and Azerbaijan. This decision comes in response to the two countries’ open support for Pakistan following India's recent military strikes under ‘Operation Sindoor’. Read Full Story

02:51 PM (IST) May 16 India News Today LIVE Updates on May 16: 'Pakistan will spend fund on terrorism': Defence Minister Rajnath Singh urges IMF to re-consider giving loan Rajnath Singh said fight against terrorism is not just a matter of security, but it is now also a part of the National Defence Doctrine. Read Full Story

01:31 PM (IST) May 16 India News Today LIVE Updates on May 16: 'Operation Sindoor was just a trailer': Rajnath Singh says India has kept Pakistan 'on probation' “Bhuj was witness to our victory against Pakistan in 1965 and 1971. and today again it has been witness to our victory against Pakistan,” Rajnath Singh said. Read Full Story

12:21 PM (IST) May 16 India News Today LIVE Updates on May 16: 'Six terrorists neutralised in last 48 hours': Indian security forces explain Ops Kelar & Nadir The details of the two operations– Kelar and Nadir– were revealed in a joint press conference by the Indian Army and J&K police. Read Full Story

11:16 AM (IST) May 16 India News Today LIVE Updates on May 16: After JNU, Jamia, Hyderabad’s Maulana Azad National Urdu University cancels MoU with Turkish institute for Pak support Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) has announced the cancellation of its academic MoU with Yunus Emre Institute in Turkiye with immediate effect, Dr Mohd. Mustafa Ali Public Relations Officer said. Read Full Story

11:10 AM (IST) May 16 India News Today LIVE Updates on May 16: Hyderabad SHOCKER! Father stabs 2-week-old newborn to death, dumps body in garbage A 14-day-old baby was allegedly stabbed to death by her father and her body was thrown in a garbage dump in Hyderabad. Read Full Story

11:09 AM (IST) May 16 India News Today LIVE Updates on May 16: No respite from heat despite rain: High UV index observed across Kerala The ultraviolet index is high in 14 places in Kerala. The UV index is 10 in Changanassery and Ponnani. Avoid direct sunlight from 10 am to 3 pm. Read Full Story

11:03 AM (IST) May 16 India News Today LIVE Updates on May 16: Monsoon arrives in Kerala: IMD issues heavy rain alert, thunderstorms likely The monsoon has arrived in the Comorin region and the Arabian Sea, bringing heavy rain to Kerala. A yellow alert has been issued for several districts on May 18 and 19. Read Full Story

10:58 AM (IST) May 16 India News Today LIVE Updates on May 16: UP BJP leader expelled after vulgar video of him with dancer goes viral BJP leader Babban Singh Raghuvanshi has been expelled from the party after an obscene video of him at a wedding went viral on social media. The video shows him behaving inappropriately with a dancer. Read Full Story

10:49 AM (IST) May 16 India News Today LIVE Updates on May 16: Justice served as accused confessed, says junior advocate assaulted by senior lawyer in Kerala Adv. Shyamili Justin expressed gratitude for the support received and hopes no one else experiences such an ordeal. She believes justice has been served with Beylin Das's arrest and leaves the rest to the court. Read Full Story

10:36 AM (IST) May 16 India News Today LIVE Updates on May 16: Bizarre! Naked burglar drills hole in Bengaluru store, steals phones to give gifts to girlfriend A naked burglar with a mask on his face and a torchlight in hand, broke into a mobile store and stole 85 mobile phones of different brands worth Rs 25 lakh in Bengaluru. Read Full Story