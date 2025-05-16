While addressing a gathering in the wake of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda said, “the country’s army and soldiers bow at the feet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

A political row has erupted in Madhya Pradesh after Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda made a provocative remark that has stirred intense backlash. While addressing a gathering in the wake of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, Devda said, “the country’s army and soldiers bow at the feet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

“The brutal killing of innocent tourists in front of their wives and children in Pahalgam shook us to the core. The tragedy sent a wave of grief and tension across the nation,” he said.

Devda went further, saying, “Those who wiped the sindoor from the foreheads of our women — they must not be forgiven. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Today, the entire nation, army and soldiers bow at his feet as a mark of respect. His response to the Pahalgam attack and the message he delivered to Pakistan were powerful and unmatched.”

Congress slams Devda's remark, calls it ‘cheap’

The Congress party denounced Devda's statement as “cheap and shameful,” accusing the BJP of degrading the honour and valour of the Indian Armed Forces. “At a time when the entire country is saluting the bravery of the army, BJP leaders are revealing their small-mindedness,” the party lashed out on social media, demanding a public apology from Devda and his immediate ouster from office.

BJP leader Vijay Shah's derogatory remarks against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi

A separate controversy flared after Tribal Welfare Minister Vijay Shah’s derogatory remarks against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, who had briefed the media following Operation Sindoor, went viral and drew widespread condemnation. The Supreme Court and the Madhya Pradesh High Court both slammed Shah’s words as inappropriate and "gutter language."

Under immense pressure, Shah attempted to douse the flames with a public apology: “If anyone felt hurt, I apologise ten times. I respect Colonel Qureshi more than my own sister.” Despite his efforts, the controversy refuses to die down.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has now directed the police to file an FIR against Shah, while the Supreme Court added to the heat, stating, “A person holding a constitutional post must speak responsibly.”