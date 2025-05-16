BJP leader Babban Singh Raghuvanshi has been expelled from the party after an obscene video of him at a wedding went viral on social media. The video shows him behaving inappropriately with a dancer.

Babban Singh Raghuvanshi, senior BJP leader from Ballia district in Uttar Pradesh, has been expelled from the party with immediate effect after a purported video showing him engaging in obscene acts with a dancer went viral on social media. State General Secretary and Office In-charge of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Govind Narayan Shukla, released an official letter stating that Raghuvanshi's behavior was against the party's discipline and values.

The clip, which appears to be from a wedding celebration, shows Raghuvanshi — a former BJP candidate from the Bansdih assembly seat — seated with a woman dancer on his lap, engaging in obscene, vulgar behaviour. He is seen groping the woman while she sits on his lap.

After the video was shared on social media, there was strong opposition and public discontent.

The obscene video also came to the attention of BJP State President Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary after it went viral on the internet. He instructed the Disciplinary Committee to take strict action. Following this, State BJP General Secretary Govind Narayan Shukla issued an order expelling Raghuvanshi from the party.

Babban Singh denies, cries conspiracy

Raghuvanshi, 70, who also held the post of deputy chairman at the Kisan Cooperative Mill in Rasra, has denied any wrongdoing. He claims the video is doctored and part of a larger conspiracy within the party.

“This incident took place 20 days ago during a wedding ceremony in Durgipur, Bihar. I haven't done anything wrong. This video is being used by my opponents for false propaganda. This is a deliberate conspiracy to damage my reputation. This video is fabricated. MLA Ketki Singh's family members are behind this,” said Babban Singh.

Ketki Singh's Response:

Meanwhile, MLA Ketki Singh dismissed these allegations, saying, “There is respect associated with his age. But I expect responsible behavior from those who stand before the public. Those who have made the mistake should take responsibility for this incident.”

Previously, obscene videos of several BJP leaders had also gone viral in Karnataka. Videos of Ramesh Jarkiholi, Hartalu Halappa, Renukacharya, and D.V. Sadananda Gowda went viral. While evidence was found in some cases, other cases were dropped due to lack of evidence or because the videos were morphed.