Adv. Shyamili Justin expressed gratitude for the support received and hopes no one else experiences such an ordeal. She believes justice has been served with Beylin Das's arrest and leaves the rest to the court.

Thiruvananthapuram: Advocate Shyamili Justin told Asianet News that she feels justice has been served with the arrest of Beylin Das, regardless of the court's decision. Beylin admitted to assaulting her, which confirms her complaint. The assault took place in the office, and there are witnesses. She refrains from disclosing who will testify. Her complaint centers on the assault, which Beylin has confessed to. She hopes no one else has to endure a similar experience and emphasizes that no one has the right to physically harm or harass another person.

She acknowledged the initial struggles faced by junior lawyers and how they often endure hardships to learn. She encourages others to come forward if they face similar situations. She remains unaware of the Bar Association meeting's decisions and the allegations raised against her. She prefers not to politicize the issue and appreciates the widespread support. Some lawyers in court support Adv. Beylin Das, but she has no comment on that. With Beylin's confession, she feels justice has been served, and she leaves the remaining matters to the court.

Advocate Justice served as accused confessed, says junior advocate assaulted by lawyer in Kerala. Beylin Das, arrested for brutally assaulting a lawyer, will be presented in court today. He was apprehended by the DANSAP team and Thumba police around 7 pm while traveling in an Alto car. He was in his brother's car (KL-19 J 7177) at the time of arrest.

The police had cast a wide net within and outside the city to find the accused, who had absconded after the assault. They questioned his brother and discovered that the accused had escaped in his car, prompting a search for the vehicle. The DANSAP team spotted the accused and his friend in the same car during patrolling. They pursued the car on their bikes and informed the Thumba police. The police team from Thumba also joined the chase. The DANSAP team located the car near Veli. Upon reaching Station Kadavu, the Thumba police intercepted the car and took Beylin Das into custody.