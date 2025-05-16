CAITon Friday announced the termination of all business relations with Turkey and Azerbaijan. This decision comes in response to the two countries’ open support for Pakistan following India's recent military strikes under ‘Operation Sindoor’.

In a strong response to Turkiye and Azerbaijan's support for Pakistan, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Friday announced an immediate end to all trade and business relations with the two countries. The move follows the recent Indian precision strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) under 'Operation Sindoor', which were condemned by Turkiye.

“No Trade With Turkiye, Azerbaijan from Now On”

BJP MP and CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said, “A collective decision has been taken in the conference of trade leaders today to end all trade with Turkey and Azerbaijan. The reason is clear. Turkey and Azerbaijan openly supported Pakistan against India. Any import and export will not happen with Turkey and Azerbaijan with immediate effect. The Indian film industry has also been requested not to shoot any of its films in Turkey and Azerbaijan. Many companies also shoot (advertisements) in these countries for their products. If any company does so anymore, then we will boycott that company too.”

BJP leader Smriti Irani also extended her support to CAIT's decision. "All trade organisations have called for a boycott, this is in support of those brave sons of India, in support of those brave women who keep the country's borders safe. I made a request to the traders today. As a citizen, as a strategic advisor of the All India Traders Federation, today the entire Federation has pledged that we will contribute from our side to the National Defence Fund of India. From last year till now, I have neither taken my pension nor have I taken any facility as a former MP. This is the money from the treasury of India, which I am dedicating today to the National Defence Fund," she said.

Pro-Pakistan Stance Lands Turkiye in Soup

The announcement follows Turkiye’s vocal condemnation of India’s airstrikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, and its alignment with Pakistan during the conflict. Reports indicate that Pakistan employed Turkish drones extensively in the clash with India.

Official sources say the Indian government is likely to discourage travel to both Turkiye and Azerbaijan. The fallout could impact destination weddings, tourism, and film shoots in both countries.

Educational collaborations have also come under strain. Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and other institutions have suspended academic exchanges with Turkish universities.

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) and the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) have urged Indian artists and producers to avoid Turkiye as a filming location. Government sources confirmed that official support for film production in Turkiye and Azerbaijan will be withdrawn.

The decision is likely to have a sharp impact on tourism as well. In 2024, over 3 lakh Indian tourists visited Turkiye and more than 2 lakh traveled to Azerbaijan. Travel portals and tourism bodies have already begun issuing advisories against visiting the two nations.