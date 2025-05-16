Is Pakistan’s PKR 532 million ‘relief fund’ for Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir actually funding terrorist groups, and is that where the IMF’s $1 billion aid is really going?

In the wake of ongoing border tensions and Indian military operations under Operation Sindoor, fresh allegations have surfaced about Pakistan misuse of funds in the name of civilian ‘relief’ in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). A document, posted by an Indian defence journalist on X, reveals that Islamabad has released PKR 532 million as part of a so-called “Prime Minister’s Relief Package” to compensate victims of crossfire along the Line of Control. However, political and defence observers warn this funding may be channelled directly to terror outfits operating from PoK.

PKR 532 Million Relief Fund — Support for Victims or Terrorists?

The document addressed to the Chief Auditor of so-called ‘Azad Government of Jammu & Kashmir’ highlights the release of PKR 532 million under government directives dated May 15. The funds are officially earmarked for “Injured and Killed people in cross firing” and are to be deposited in the Crossfire Line Incidents Relief Fund (Account No. 12154-AJK).

However, observers suggest this package is a mere facade. They believe that Pakistan is using these funds to bolster terrorist organisations such as Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba, which continue to destabilize the region from PoK.

Disclaimer: Asianet News English has not independently verified the authenticity of this document.

Is IMF’s $1 Billion Aid Fueling Terror in Pakistan?

India has now explicitly called on the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to reconsider its $1-billion assistance to Pakistan, warning that such funds could be diverted to terrorism financing.

Addressing military personnel at Bhuj Air Force Station, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stated unequivocally: “I believe that in today’s time, any kind of financial assistance to Pakistan is nothing less than terror funding. India would like the IMF to reconsider its assistance of one billion dollars to Pakistan and refrain from giving any kind of assistance in future."

Pakistan’s Terror Infrastructure Being Rebuilt with Government Backing

In his address, Defence Minister Singh exposed Pakistan’s continued support for terror groups stating, "Pakistan has again started rebuilding the destroyed terror infrastructure, and its government has collected taxes from the common Pakistani citizens to give it to Masood Azhar, the head of Jaish-e-Mohammed and a UN-designated terrorist. The Pakistan government has also announced financial assistance to rebuild the terror infrastructure of Lashkar-e-Taiba and JeM in Muridke and Bahawalpur.”

The minister warned of the grave threat posed by the nexus between the Pakistani state and terror organisations, including the alarming possibility of nuclear weapons falling into terrorist hands. “The mask of the state and non-state actors has now been completely removed. In such a situation, if nuclear bombs are kept there, then the possibility of them falling into the hands of terrorist elements cannot be ruled out in the future," he warned.

Lauding the Indian Air Force’s recent successes during Operation Sindoor, Singh added, "Our Air Force has touched new and greater heights with its valour, courage and glory.”

The operation decisively targeted terror hideouts and Pakistani military infrastructure, sending a clear message that India will retaliate firmly against any attempts to harm its sovereignty. “You have convinced the entire nation that the new India no longer tolerates but retaliates,” Singh added.

India Puts Pakistan “On Probation” Amid Ceasefire

Using an apt analogy, Singh compared the current ceasefire to a judicial probation period for Pakistan. “In India, a troublemaker is put on probation by the magistrate for good behaviour for some time. If that person does any mischief during the probation, he is given appropriate punishment. Similarly, in the current ceasefire, we have put Pakistan on probation. If its behaviour improves, then it is fine, but if its behaviour deteriorates again, it will be given the harshest punishment,” he said.

The release of PKR 532 million by Pakistan under the pretext of relief in PoK coincides with renewed concerns over terror financing from the region, raising troubling questions about the true end-use of both domestic and international funds. India’s strong stance, led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, calls for the global community, especially the IMF, to scrutinise Pakistan’s funding channels that continue to fuel terror and instability in South Asia.