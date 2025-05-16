The Indus Waters Treaty will remain suspended "until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism", the Union Jal Shakti ministry has conveyed to the cabinet secretary.

In a significant development with potential geopolitical implications, the Union Jal Shakti Ministry has informed the Cabinet Secretariat that the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) will remain suspended until Pakistan "credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism."

Treaty Held in Abeyance After Pahalgam Terror Attack

The decision was communicated in the ministry's monthly report to Cabinet Secretary T.V. Somanathan this week by Debashree Mukherjee, Secretary in the Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation.

The move follows the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that led to the tragic death of 26 civilians, which the Pakistan-bred Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) proxy The Resistance Front (TRF) claimed responsibility for. In response, India launched precision airstrikes under Operation Sindoor, which led to the destruction of nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK). India also gave a befitting response to Pakistan's drone attacks, but not only neutralising the swarm of drones with robust air defence systems, but also by striking several key Pakistani airbases.

"The key water-sharing treaty will remain suspended until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism," Mukherjee stated in her report.

Treaty Background: Brokered by World Bank in 1960

Signed in 1960 and brokered by the World Bank, the Indus Waters Treaty governs the distribution of water from the Indus river system between India and Pakistan. The treaty has long been hailed as a successful example of water-sharing cooperation despite decades of political tensions between the two nations.

The river system comprises the Indus — the main river — and its tributaries. The Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej are collectively referred to as the eastern rivers, while the Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab are known as the western rivers. These rivers are vital for agriculture and daily life in both countries.

According to sources, Pakistan's Water Resources Secretary Syed Ali Murtaza had conveyed Islamabad's readiness to discuss specific objections raised by New Delhi regarding the treaty. However, Indian officials maintain that the government's stance remains firm on suspending the treaty until Pakistan addresses India's concerns over terrorism.