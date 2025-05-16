Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) has announced the cancellation of its academic MoU with Yunus Emre Institute in Turkiye with immediate effect, Dr Mohd. Mustafa Ali Public Relations Officer said.

Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) has announced the cancellation of its academic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Yunus Emre Institute in Turkiye with immediate effect, Dr Mohd. Mustafa Ali Public Relations Officer said.

The decision is taken in protest against Turkey's support for Pakistan's terrorist activities in the backdrop of Indo-Pak tensions.

On January 2, 2024, MANUU signed MoU with Yunus Emre Institute for a period of five years, under which a diploma in Turkish language was started at the School of Languages, Linguistics & Indology, MANUU.

Services of a visiting professor were hired for this. It is also worth mentioning that the visiting Professor from Turkey has already returned to his country.

Jamia Millia Islamia suspends all MoUs

Notably, Jamia Millia Islamia has suspended all Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) with Turkish educational institutions, amid escalating calls across the country to boycott Turkiye.

Speaking to ANI, Professor Saima Saeed, PRO of Jamia Millia Islamia, said, “ We have suspended all MoUs with institutions affiliated with Turkey. Jamia stands with the nation and the Government of India.”

JNU suspends MoU with Turkish University

The development follows Jawaharlal Nehru University's (JNU) suspension of its academic agreement with Inonu University in Malatya, Turkiye, citing national security concerns.

JNU Vice Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit also called out Turkey for supporting Pakistan, saying: “Turkey has openly backed Pakistan, and that cannot be ignored.”

The MoU, signed on February 3, 2025, with Inonu University in Malatya, Turkey, was meant to run till 2028.

"JNU is fully subsidised by Indian citizens. If the Indian state is being undermined, how can we continue ties with a country like Turkey? As an academic and citizen, my security is at risk--and that of every Indian," JNU VC has said.

Earlier, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Wednesday announced the suspension of its Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Inonu University, Turkiye, citing national security "considerations".

In a statement posted on X, JNU said, “Due to National Security considerations, the MoU between JNU and Inonu University, Turkiye stands suspended until further notice. JNU stands with the Nation.”

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the Pahalgam terror attack. According to defence officials, Pakistan attempted drone intrusions at 36 locations between Leh and Sir Creek on the night of May 8, reportedly using Turkish-origin drones, with approximately 300 to 400 drones involved. The Indian Armed Forces brought down several of these drones using both kinetic and non-kinetic means.

Preliminary forensic analysis of the debris suggests that some of the drones were Turkish-made, including the 'Asisguard Songar' model and Turkish-origin UAVs named 'Yiha' or 'YEEHAW', as per an official statement.