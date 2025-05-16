The monsoon has arrived in the Comorin region and the Arabian Sea, bringing heavy rain to Kerala. A yellow alert has been issued for several districts on May 18 and 19.

Thiruvananthapuram: With the monsoon spreading to the Comorin region and the Arabian Sea, the likelihood of rain in Kerala is increasing. While there are no specific rain warnings for today and tomorrow, the weather forecast predicts heavy rain from the third day onwards. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for several districts in Kerala on May 18 and 19, predicting isolated heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms. On May 18, the yellow alert is in effect for Pathanamthitta, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad districts. On May 19, the alert covers Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts.

Monsoon Advisory

The IMD has announced the arrival of the monsoon in the southeast Arabian Sea, Maldives, Comorin region, Andaman Sea, Andaman Islands, and parts of the south Bay of Bengal. Isolated heavy rainfall is expected in Kerala on May 18 and 19.

Rainfall Forecast for the Next 5 Days

18/05/2025: Pathanamthitta, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad

19/05/2025: Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod districts are under yellow alert. Isolated heavy rainfall is predicted, meaning rainfall between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm in 24 hours.

Thunderstorm Warning

The IMD has warned of thunderstorms accompanied by rain in isolated places in Kerala on May 18 and 19, along with strong winds reaching speeds of 40 to 50 km/h.

Safety Instructions

Thunderstorms are dangerous and can cause significant damage to life, property, and electrical and communication networks. The public is advised to take precautions from the moment they see storm clouds, even if lightning isn't visible.

