Bhuj: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday appealed to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to reconsider funding to Pakistan and said Islamabad will use a large portion of these funds on terror infrastructure in its country. The International Monetary Fund recently approved over USD one billion loan to Pakistan.



"I believe Pakistan will spend a large portion of the funds received from the International Monetary Fund on terror infrastructure in its country....India wants the IMF to reconsider funding to Pakistan," Singh said addressing Air Warriors at Bhuj Air Force Station. He said fight against terrorism is not just a matter of security, but it is now also a part of the National Defence Doctrine.



"Now, the fight against terrorism is not just a matter of security, but it is now also a part of the National Defence Doctrine. Together we will uproot this proxy and hybrid warfare. As the Defence Minister, I would like to reiterate this resolve," he said. Praising the Indian Air Force for their action during Operation Sindoor, he said, "You have made the entire nation believe that 'Naya Bharat ab sahan nahi karta, balki wah palat kar jawab deta hai.' I can say all I want but my words would fail to assess your actions. On behalf of a grateful nation, I extend my gratitude to you once again."



"The entire world has seen how you destroyed nine terrorist camps. In the action taken later, several of their air bases were destroyed. During #OperationSindoor, Indian Air Force displayed not just their might but also proved to the world that now India's war policy and technology have changed," he added. The Defence Minister also stressed that Indian Air Force assumed a very impactful role in Operation Sindoor and is being appreciated all over the world.



"Indian Air Force assumed a very impactful role in Operation Sindoor and it is being appreciated not only in this country but also in other countries of the world. In this Operation, you not only dominated the enemy but also successfully decimated them," Singh said. "This Operation against terrorism was led by our Indian Armed Force. Our Air Force is such a force which has touched the zenith of the sky through its valour and bravery. I would also like to thank Air Chief Marshal AP Singh for this, his efforts, his entire team and all his jawans. This is no small thing that our Air Force can reach every corner of Pakistan and this has been proven in every manner," he added.



India conducted precision strikes on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan on May 7 in response to Pahalgam terror attack. Indian Armed Forces subsequently repelled Pakistani military aggression and pounded its air bases.