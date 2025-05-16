Thiruvananthapuram: Even though the signs of monsoon arrival in the state are strong, the scorching heat has not subsided yet. Kerala is sweating in the scorching heat. The ultraviolet index is high in 14 places from Vilappilsala to Uduma. The UV index is above 5 in 14 places including Vilappilsala, Kottarakkara, Konni, Chengannur, Changanassery, Munnar, Kalamassery, Ollur, Thrissur, Ponnani, Beypore, Mananthavady, Dharmadam, and Uduma. The UV index is 10 in Changanassery and Ponnani. High ultraviolet index is recorded between 10 am and 3 pm. Therefore, the Meteorological Department has informed that direct sunlight should be avoided during these times.

Warning regarding high ultraviolet index

Continuous exposure to ultraviolet rays can cause sunburn, skin diseases, eye diseases, and other health problems. The public should take safety precautions. High ultraviolet index is recorded between 10 am and 3 pm. Therefore, avoid direct sunlight during these times. People working outdoors, fishermen engaged in sea and inland fishing, those involved in water transport, bike riders, tourists, people with skin diseases, eye diseases, cancer patients, and other immunocompromised groups should take special care. Try to use a hat, umbrella, and sunglasses when going out during the day. It is advisable to wear full-body covering cotton clothes. Try to rest in the shade during breaks in travel and other activities. UV index is generally high in mountainous and tropical regions. High UV index can occur even with clear skies. In addition, surfaces such as water bodies and sand reflect ultraviolet rays, so the UV index will be high in such areas as well.

Watch Asianet News Live