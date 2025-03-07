LIVE India News update on March 7: Tahawwur Rana's extradition nears as US SC rejects plea

Ranya Rao gold smuggling case: Who is helping her? Is is syndicate? DRI claims 'threat to national security'
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), which busted a gold smuggling racket at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) Monday night, sought the custody of Sandalwood actor Ranya Rao for three days from Thursday, citing a ‘threat to national security'.Read Full Story
India News Today: 'Tamil Nadu will not tolerate Hindi colonialism...' CM MK Stalin continues attack on Centre over language row
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has intensified his opposition to the Centre’s three-language policy under NEP 2020, calling it "Hindi colonialism." In a post on X, Stalin declared that Tamil Nadu will never accept Hindi imposition, likening it to British colonial rule.
India News Today: 26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana moves closer to extradition as US Supreme Court rejects his plea
The US Supreme Court has rejected Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana’s application seeking a stay on his extradition to India, weeks after President Donald Trump approved the move during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Washington.
India News Today: '52 Friday namaz in a year, but only one Holi, remain indoors if uncomfortable': Sambhal CO stirs row
Ahead of the upcoming Holi on March 14, which coincides with the Friday prayers held during the month of Ramzan, Sambhal Circle Officer (CO) Anuj Kumar Chaudhary on Thursday said those uncomfortable with colours should remain indoors as the Hindu festival comes once a year.
India News Today: Venjamoodu mass murder: Accused Afan collapses in police station's restroom, hospitalised
Venjaramoodu mass murder accused Afan collapsed in a police station restroom due to blood pressure fluctuations. He was hospitalized and later returned to custody.
India News Today: After ED raids across 10 states, ban on SDPI becomes a strong possibility; READ
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at 12 locations across 10 states, including Kerala, as part of its crackdown on SDPI following the arrest of its national president, M.K. Faizy. The agency alleges financial links between SDPI and the banned PFI, intensifying speculations about a potential ban on SDPI.
