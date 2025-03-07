Pakistan's green bike lane project under fire for worsening traffic, rising accidents

Pakistan's green-marked bike lane on Lahore’s Ferozepur Road has led to increased traffic congestion and accidents. Motorists criticize its flawed design, prompting the Lahore Development Authority to review and consider modifications.

Pakistan's green bike lane project worsens traffic congestion, accidents in Lahore ddr
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Updated: Mar 7, 2025, 7:57 PM IST

The Punjab government's pilot green-marked bike lane project on Ferozepur Road in Pakistan has been criticized for worsening traffic congestion and increasing accidents, as reported by The Dawn.

The scheme, which aimed to create dedicated lanes for cyclists, has faced backlash due to the installation of hard dividers and bricks that have blocked the road, narrowing it further, the Dawn reported.

According to The Dawn, motorists have called the project a 'flawed' engineering initiative by the Lahore Development Authority (LDA), especially after it was found that bricks were used to separate the lanes. This has led to traffic backups and a rise in accidents, with some reports indicating a 30 per cent increase in crashes compared to previous traffic patterns.

Also read: "Responsibility of govt to protect Hindus": India voices concern over deteriorating law & order in Bangladesh

Business owner Arshad Nawaz, who commutes daily from Kahna to Ichhra, pointed out that the poorly placed dividers have contributed to frequent accidents. He also highlighted incidents where broken-down vehicles have blocked lanes, worsening traffic jams from Arfa Karim Tower to Kalma Chowk, the Dawn reported.

A medical student from Allama Iqbal Medical College shared that collisions on Ferozepur Road caused by the green-marked lane have become a regular occurrence, leading to major traffic blockages. "I see two to three accidents happen every day due to the dividers placed on the road," the student said.

The Dawn reported that an auto-rickshaw driver mentioned that certain sections of Ferozepur Road are constantly congested because of the newly installed bike lane. He added, "It used to take me 5-10 minutes to travel from Arfa Karim Tower to Lahore Canal, but now it takes 20-25 minutes because of the bike lane."

Also Read: Taiwan's foreign ministry confirms Chinese cyberattack, US indicts Beijing-linked hackers

According to The Dawn, LDA Director General Tahir Farooq acknowledged the issues and confirmed that the authority is reviewing the project. A technical committee has been formed to examine the complaints, and the LDA is considering replacing the dividers with cat eyes.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

BEAKING: Trump warns Russia with sanctions, urges immediate Ukraine peace talks ddr

'Get to the table right now': Trump warns Russia with sanctions, urges immediate Ukraine peace talks

"Responsibility of govt to protect Hindus": India voices concern over deteriorating law & order in Bangladesh dmn

"Responsibility of govt to protect Hindus": India voices concern over deteriorating law & order in Bangladesh

China Foreign Minister expresses readiness to strengthen ties with India, urges cooperation for shared growth dmn

China Foreign Minister expresses readiness to strengthen ties with India, urges cooperation for shared growth

Scientists find massive underground ocean hidden 700 km below Earth's surface. Here's all about it shk

Scientists find massive underground ocean hidden 700 km below Earth's surface. Here's all about it

'Terrorism is a perennial challenge that demands resolution, commitment': EAM Jaishankar in Ireland vkp

'Terrorism is a perennial challenge that demands resolution, commitment': EAM Jaishankar in Ireland

Recent Stories

PM Modi urges nation to reduce cooking oil consumption to combat obesity dmn

PM Modi urges nation to reduce cooking oil consumption to combat obesity

BEAKING: Trump warns Russia with sanctions, urges immediate Ukraine peace talks ddr

'Get to the table right now': Trump warns Russia with sanctions, urges immediate Ukraine peace talks

FIFA considers 64-team World Cup for 2030 following proposal, President Infantino expresses interest dmn

FIFA considers 64-team World Cup for 2030 following proposal, President Infantino expresses interest

LendingTree Stock Draws Analyst Praise Post Upbeat Q4 But Not Everyone’s Raised Price Targets: Retail Chatter Hits Year-High

LendingTree Stock Draws Analyst Praise Post Upbeat Q4 But Not Everyone’s Raised Price Targets: Retail Chatter Hits Year-High

Steel Dynamics Stock Gains Pre-Market As Morgan Stanley’s Bullish Call On Tariff-Driven Gains Spurs Retail Interest

Steel Dynamics Stock Gains Pre-Market As Morgan Stanley’s Bullish Call On Tariff-Driven Gains Spurs Retail Interest

Recent Videos

Infographic Hub | How Do We Know That Sea Ice at the Poles is Melting?

Infographic Hub | How Do We Know That Sea Ice at the Poles is Melting?

Video Icon
Women Ambassadors Witness India’s Growth Ahead of International Women’s Day!

Women Ambassadors Witness India’s Growth Ahead of International Women’s Day!

Video Icon
Karnataka Pulse | VIRAL Video Shows 14-Yr-Old Dragged Away by Husband After Being Married Forcibly

Karnataka Pulse | VIRAL Video Shows 14-Yr-Old Dragged Away by Husband After Being Married Forcibly

Video Icon
Inter Miami 2-0 Cavalier Concacaf Champions Cup Highlights: Messi Absent; Goals from Allende, Suárez

Inter Miami 2-0 Cavalier Concacaf Champions Cup Highlights: Messi Absent; Goals from Allende, Suárez

Video Icon
Tamil Nadu Language Row: Stalin Compares NEP to 'Hindi Colonialism', BJP's 'Circus-Like' Campaign

Tamil Nadu Language Row: Stalin Compares NEP to 'Hindi Colonialism', BJP's 'Circus-Like' Campaign

Video Icon