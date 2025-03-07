'India's view depends on UK's action against culprits': MEA on security breach during Jaishankar's visit

Read Full Article

India has conveyed "deep concern" to the UK authorities over the breach of security arrangements by Khalistani separatist during External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's UK visit, urging action against the culprits on this and previous occasions.

Speaking at the weekly briefing on Friday, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "We have conveyed our deep concern to the UK authorities about the breach of security arrangements by UK-based separatist and extremist elements during EAM's visit."

Also read: Indian Air Force's Jaguar fighter jet crashes in Haryana's Ambala during training sortie

Further, Jaiswal stated that the incident highlights the "license accorded to such forces" and the "indifference to their intimidation, threats, and other actions aimed at impeding our legitimate diplomatic activities in the UK".

"There is a larger context to the incident. It brings out both the license accorded to such forces, as well as indifference to their intimidation, threats, and other actions aimed at impeding our legitimate diplomatic activities in the UK," he said.

"While we have noted the statement issued by the UK Foreign Office on the matter, our view of its sincerity would depend on the action taken against culprits on this and previous occasions," he added.

On Thursday, Jaiswal said that the Ministry had seen footage of a breach of security during External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's visit to the UK and strongly condemned the "provocative activities" of these separatists and extremists.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson said that India deplores the misuse of democratic freedoms by such elements and expects the host government to fully live up to their diplomatic obligations in such cases.

"We have seen the footage of a breach of security during the visit of EAM to the UK. We condemn the provocative activities of this small group of separatists and extremists. We deplore the misuse of democratic freedoms by such elements. We expect the host government in such cases to fully live up to their diplomatic obligations," an MEA spokesperson said.

Also read: Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathi gets relief as Karnataka High Court quashes ED summons in MUDA case

The UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) later condemned the protests staged by pro-Khalistan elements outside Chatham House during the External Affairs Minister's visit to the UK. The Foreign Office said that any attempts to intimidate, threaten, or disrupt public events are completely unacceptable. "

On March 6, Khalistan protestors staged a demonstration outside the venue where Jaishankar participated in a discussion held by Chatham House on Wednesday (UK local time).

Latest Videos