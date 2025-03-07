'India's view depends on UK's action against culprits': MEA on security breach during Jaishankar's visit

India has conveyed 'deep concern' to the UK over a security breach by pro-Khalistan separatists during External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar's visit, urging action against culprits and criticizing indifference towards extremist threats to diplomatic activities.
 

'India's view depends on UK's action against culprits': MEA on security breach during Jaishankar's visit ddr
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Updated: Mar 7, 2025, 6:22 PM IST

India has conveyed "deep concern" to the UK authorities over the breach of security arrangements by Khalistani separatist during External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's UK visit, urging action against the culprits on this and previous occasions.

Speaking at the weekly briefing on Friday, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "We have conveyed our deep concern to the UK authorities about the breach of security arrangements by UK-based separatist and extremist elements during EAM's visit."

Also read: Indian Air Force's Jaguar fighter jet crashes in Haryana's Ambala during training sortie

Further, Jaiswal stated that the incident highlights the "license accorded to such forces" and the "indifference to their intimidation, threats, and other actions aimed at impeding our legitimate diplomatic activities in the UK".

"There is a larger context to the incident. It brings out both the license accorded to such forces, as well as indifference to their intimidation, threats, and other actions aimed at impeding our legitimate diplomatic activities in the UK," he said.

"While we have noted the statement issued by the UK Foreign Office on the matter, our view of its sincerity would depend on the action taken against culprits on this and previous occasions," he added.

On Thursday, Jaiswal said that the Ministry had seen footage of a breach of security during External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's visit to the UK and strongly condemned the "provocative activities" of these separatists and extremists.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson said that India deplores the misuse of democratic freedoms by such elements and expects the host government to fully live up to their diplomatic obligations in such cases.

"We have seen the footage of a breach of security during the visit of EAM to the UK. We condemn the provocative activities of this small group of separatists and extremists. We deplore the misuse of democratic freedoms by such elements. We expect the host government in such cases to fully live up to their diplomatic obligations," an MEA spokesperson said.

Also read: Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathi gets relief as Karnataka High Court quashes ED summons in MUDA case

The UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) later condemned the protests staged by pro-Khalistan elements outside Chatham House during the External Affairs Minister's visit to the UK. The Foreign Office said that any attempts to intimidate, threaten, or disrupt public events are completely unacceptable. "

On March 6, Khalistan protestors staged a demonstration outside the venue where Jaishankar participated in a discussion held by Chatham House on Wednesday (UK local time).

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Challenges TCS, Infosys, Wipro to develop indigenous Mobile OS ddr

Ashwini Vaishnaw challenges TCS, Infosys, Wipro to build India's own mobile OS

Indian Air Force's Jaguar fighter jet crashes in Haryana's Ambala during training sortie ddr

Indian Air Force's Jaguar fighter jet crashes in Haryana's Ambala during training sortie

Jairam Ramesh opposes delimitation 'penalty', Stalin calls it federal assault vkp

Jairam Ramesh opposes delimitation 'penalty', Stalin calls it federal assault

Priyank Kharge slams BJP: 'Incompetent, running out of ideas' after 'Halal' budget jibe vkp

Priyank Kharge slams BJP: 'Incompetent, running out of ideas' after 'Halal' budget jibe

Kerala: CPM's policy proposes cess, categorization of people to introduce fees to tackle financial crisis dmn

Kerala: CPM's policy proposes cess, categorization of people to introduce fees to tackle financial crisis

Recent Stories

IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Challenges TCS, Infosys, Wipro to develop indigenous Mobile OS ddr

Ashwini Vaishnaw challenges TCS, Infosys, Wipro to build India's own mobile OS

Deva actress Pooja Hegde reveals how Shahid Kapoor's 'Therapy Sessions' helped her MEG

Deva actress Pooja Hegde reveals how Shahid Kapoor's 'Therapy Sessions' helped her

Women's Day 2025: Top 6 highest-grossing female-centric movies NTI

Women's Day 2025: Top 6 highest-grossing female-centric movies

Bitcoin Miners Hut 8, Marathon Outshine Coinbase As Retail Favorites Among Rosenblatt’s Crypto-Linked Stock Picks

Bitcoin Miners Hut 8, Marathon Outshine Coinbase As Retail Favorites Among Rosenblatt’s Crypto-Linked Stock Picks

Indian Air Force's Jaguar fighter jet crashes in Haryana's Ambala during training sortie ddr

Indian Air Force's Jaguar fighter jet crashes in Haryana's Ambala during training sortie

Recent Videos

Women Ambassadors Witness India’s Growth Ahead of International Women’s Day!

Women Ambassadors Witness India’s Growth Ahead of International Women’s Day!

Video Icon
Karnataka Pulse | VIRAL Video Shows 14-Yr-Old Dragged Away by Husband After Being Married Forcibly

Karnataka Pulse | VIRAL Video Shows 14-Yr-Old Dragged Away by Husband After Being Married Forcibly

Video Icon
Inter Miami 2-0 Cavalier Concacaf Champions Cup Highlights: Messi Absent; Goals from Allende, Suárez

Inter Miami 2-0 Cavalier Concacaf Champions Cup Highlights: Messi Absent; Goals from Allende, Suárez

Video Icon
Tamil Nadu Language Row: Stalin Compares NEP to 'Hindi Colonialism', BJP's 'Circus-Like' Campaign

Tamil Nadu Language Row: Stalin Compares NEP to 'Hindi Colonialism', BJP's 'Circus-Like' Campaign

Video Icon
Yuvika Chaudhary BREAK SILENCE on Divorce Rumors with Prince Narula: 'There Was no Need!'

Yuvika Chaudhary BREAK SILENCE on Divorce Rumors with Prince Narula: 'There Was no Need!'

Video Icon