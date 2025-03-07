FIFA considers 64-team World Cup for 2030 following proposal, President Infantino expresses interest

Read Full Article

FIFA is exploring the possibility of expanding the World Cup to a 64-team tournament in 2030, following a proposal made by Ignacio Alonso, the president of the Uruguayan Football Association. The idea was discussed at a FIFA council meeting on Wednesday, where FIFA president Gianni Infantino expressed interest in the concept.

The World Cup is already set to expand from 32 teams to 48 teams at the 2026 edition, which will be hosted by Mexico, Canada, and the US. This change will result in 104 matches, up from the current 64. Infantino has been instrumental in making changes to the World Cup format, although a proposed switch to a biennial tournament was met with widespread criticism and ultimately shelved.



Expanding the World Cup to 64 teams would involve more than a quarter of FIFA's 211 member associations, presenting significant logistical challenges. The 2030 tournament is already set to be hosted across three continents, which raises concerns about the environmental impact of the event.



Infantino recently announced that the 2026 World Cup will feature a Super Bowl-style half-time show, marking another break with tradition. The FIFA president has been keen to modernize the World Cup format and make it more appealing to a wider audience.



FIFA has acknowledged the proposal and will analyze the feasibility of expanding the World Cup to 64 teams. The organization has a duty to consider any proposal from its council members, and a decision on the matter is expected in the coming months.

