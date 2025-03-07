FIFA considers 64-team World Cup for 2030 following proposal, President Infantino expresses interest

FIFA is evaluating a proposal to expand the World Cup to 64 teams for the 2030 edition, presented by the Uruguayan Football Association. This follows the already planned expansion to 48 teams in 2026, raising logistical and environmental concerns.

FIFA considers 64-team World Cup for 2030 following proposal, President Infantino expresses interest dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
Published: Mar 7, 2025, 8:02 PM IST

FIFA is exploring the possibility of expanding the World Cup to a 64-team tournament in 2030, following a proposal made by Ignacio Alonso, the president of the Uruguayan Football Association. The idea was discussed at a FIFA council meeting on Wednesday, where FIFA president Gianni Infantino expressed interest in the concept.

Also Read: Xabi Alonso to replace Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid? Here's what we know so far


The World Cup is already set to expand from 32 teams to 48 teams at the 2026 edition, which will be hosted by Mexico, Canada, and the US. This change will result in 104 matches, up from the current 64. Infantino has been instrumental in making changes to the World Cup format, although a proposed switch to a biennial tournament was met with widespread criticism and ultimately shelved.


Expanding the World Cup to 64 teams would involve more than a quarter of FIFA's 211 member associations, presenting significant logistical challenges. The 2030 tournament is already set to be hosted across three continents, which raises concerns about the environmental impact of the event.


Infantino recently announced that the 2026 World Cup will feature a Super Bowl-style half-time show, marking another break with tradition. The FIFA president has been keen to modernize the World Cup format and make it more appealing to a wider audience.


FIFA has acknowledged the proposal and will analyze the feasibility of expanding the World Cup to 64 teams. The organization has a duty to consider any proposal from its council members, and a decision on the matter is expected in the coming months.

Also Read: Manchester United: Should club sack Ruben Amorim at end of the season?

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Champions Trophy 2025: Did Abrar Ahmed attempt to tease Virat Kohli? Pakistan spinner's stunning revelation

Champions Trophy 2025: Did Abrar Ahmed attempt to tease Virat Kohli? Pakistan spinner's stunning revelation

Mohammad Shami Roza controversy: Shama Mohamed defends Team India pacer for not fasting during Ramadan (WATCH) HRD

Mohammed Shami Roza controversy: Shama Mohamed defends Team India pacer for not fasting during Ramadan (WATCH)

IPL 2025: Pyla Avinash hails PBKS head coach Ricky Ponting a 'legend', likely to make his IPL debut HRD

IPL 2025: Pyla Avinash hails PBKS head coach Ricky Ponting a 'legend', likely to make his IPL debut

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: India in top form ahead of title clash against New Zealand in Dubai HRD

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: India in top form ahead of title clash against New Zealand in Dubai

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: Shreyas Iyer to play a key role for India in final against New Zealand HRD

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: Shreyas Iyer to play a key role for India in final against New Zealand

Recent Stories

PM Modi urges nation to reduce cooking oil consumption to combat obesity dmn

PM Modi urges nation to reduce cooking oil consumption to combat obesity

BEAKING: Trump warns Russia with sanctions, urges immediate Ukraine peace talks ddr

'Get to the table right now': Trump warns Russia with sanctions, urges immediate Ukraine peace talks

LendingTree Stock Draws Analyst Praise Post Upbeat Q4 But Not Everyone’s Raised Price Targets: Retail Chatter Hits Year-High

LendingTree Stock Draws Analyst Praise Post Upbeat Q4 But Not Everyone’s Raised Price Targets: Retail Chatter Hits Year-High

Steel Dynamics Stock Gains Pre-Market As Morgan Stanley’s Bullish Call On Tariff-Driven Gains Spurs Retail Interest

Steel Dynamics Stock Gains Pre-Market As Morgan Stanley’s Bullish Call On Tariff-Driven Gains Spurs Retail Interest

Pakistan's green bike lane project worsens traffic congestion, accidents in Lahore ddr

Pakistan's green bike lane project under fire for worsening traffic, rising accidents

Recent Videos

Infographic Hub | How Do We Know That Sea Ice at the Poles is Melting?

Infographic Hub | How Do We Know That Sea Ice at the Poles is Melting?

Video Icon
Women Ambassadors Witness India’s Growth Ahead of International Women’s Day!

Women Ambassadors Witness India’s Growth Ahead of International Women’s Day!

Video Icon
Karnataka Pulse | VIRAL Video Shows 14-Yr-Old Dragged Away by Husband After Being Married Forcibly

Karnataka Pulse | VIRAL Video Shows 14-Yr-Old Dragged Away by Husband After Being Married Forcibly

Video Icon
Inter Miami 2-0 Cavalier Concacaf Champions Cup Highlights: Messi Absent; Goals from Allende, Suárez

Inter Miami 2-0 Cavalier Concacaf Champions Cup Highlights: Messi Absent; Goals from Allende, Suárez

Video Icon
Tamil Nadu Language Row: Stalin Compares NEP to 'Hindi Colonialism', BJP's 'Circus-Like' Campaign

Tamil Nadu Language Row: Stalin Compares NEP to 'Hindi Colonialism', BJP's 'Circus-Like' Campaign

Video Icon