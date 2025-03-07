India signs $248 million deal with Russia to upgrade T-72 tanks with 1000-HP engines

Read Full Article

New Delhi: India's defence ministry and Russia’s defence firm Rosoboronexport (RoE) on Friday inked a contract worth USD 248 million for procurement of 1000 HP Engines for T-72 Tanks in fully formed, completely knocked down and semi knocked down conditions.

As part of the contract, Rosoboronexport will also give Transfer of Technology (ToT) to Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited (Heavy Vehicle Factory), Avadi, Chennai, for integration and subsequent licensed production of engines under ToT to boost the "Make in India' initiative in the defence sector.

The T-72 tank, which is the mainstay of Indian Army’s armoured column, is currently equipped with 780-HP Engine.

Equipping the existing fleet of T-72 Tanks with 1000 HP Engine will enhance the battle field mobility and offensive capability of Indian Army, an official said.

Manufactured in India, the T-72 tank has fire capability of day and night and is being operated by three crew members — driver, gunner and commander.

It is worth noting that a few months ago, the Indian Army set up two tank repair facilities in Ladakh, one in Nyoma and the other in Daulat Beg Oldie (DBO), to support the maintenance and repair of its armoured units.

The Indian Army will start phasing out the four-decade-old T-72 tanks, starting 2030 in an effort to make the force more lethal, modern and agile.

Russian-origin T-72 main battle tank will be replaced with the future-ready combat vehicles (FRCVs).

The Indian Army is procuring a total of 1,770 FRCVs in three phases with 550-600 to be procured in each phase.

