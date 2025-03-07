UP SHOCKER! 6-year-old forced to lick spit, slapped 30 times on school bus, threatened, narrates ordeal| WATCH

Read Full Article

A disturbing video has surfaced online, showing a six-year-old boy recounting a horrifying ordeal of bullying and abuse inside a school bus in Uttar Pradesh's Agra.

In the now viral video, the child alleges, "He spit on his shoe and told me to lick it. I did. He also slapped me 30 times." The child further recounts, "When I said I’d tell my mother, he threatened to hang me and slit my throat and kill me".

The victim, a Prep-2 student at Delhi Public School, Dayalbagh, claims the tormentor is an eight-year-old Class 2 student.

According to reports, the victim’s father revealed that his son had been skipping school for a month, suffering from fever and fear, which led to the shocking revelation during a counseling session.

The boy is allegedly suffering mentally and physically. He has a fever of 104 degrees and starts trembling on hearing the name of school.

Despite complaints to the school management, the family claims their concerns were ignored, and no action was taken against the accused student.

