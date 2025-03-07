Indian Air Force's Jaguar fighter jet crashes in Haryana's Ambala during training sortie

An Indian Air Force Jaguar fighter jet crashed in Haryana’s Ambala during a routine training sortie due to a system malfunction. The pilot ejected safely, and a court of inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause.

Indian Air Force's Jaguar fighter jet crashes in Haryana's Ambala during training sortie ddr
Author
Anish Kumar
Updated: Mar 7, 2025, 6:00 PM IST

New Delhi: An Indian Air Force (IAF) Jaguar fighter aircraft crashed in Ambala, Haryana, on Friday during a routine training sortie. According to IAF spokesperson Wing Commander Jaideep Singh, the aircraft encountered a system malfunction, leading to the crash.

“The pilot maneuvered the aircraft away from any habitation on ground, before ejecting safely,” the IAF spokesperson said.

He further added that a court of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.

On February 6, the fighter aircraft, Mirage-2000 was also crashed while it was on a routine training sortie, near Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh. 

Mirage-2000 had taken off from Gwalior, developed technical snag. Both the pilots have ejected safely.

Also read: Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathi gets relief as Karnataka High Court quashes ED summons in MUDA case

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Challenges TCS, Infosys, Wipro to develop indigenous Mobile OS ddr

Ashwini Vaishnaw challenges TCS, Infosys, Wipro to build India's own mobile OS

'India's view depends on UK's action against culprits': MEA on security breach during Jaishankar's visit ddr

'India's view depends on UK's action against culprits': MEA on security breach during Jaishankar's visit

Jairam Ramesh opposes delimitation 'penalty', Stalin calls it federal assault vkp

Jairam Ramesh opposes delimitation 'penalty', Stalin calls it federal assault

Priyank Kharge slams BJP: 'Incompetent, running out of ideas' after 'Halal' budget jibe vkp

Priyank Kharge slams BJP: 'Incompetent, running out of ideas' after 'Halal' budget jibe

Kerala: CPM's policy proposes cess, categorization of people to introduce fees to tackle financial crisis dmn

Kerala: CPM's policy proposes cess, categorization of people to introduce fees to tackle financial crisis

Recent Stories

IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Challenges TCS, Infosys, Wipro to develop indigenous Mobile OS ddr

Ashwini Vaishnaw challenges TCS, Infosys, Wipro to build India's own mobile OS

Deva actress Pooja Hegde reveals how Shahid Kapoor's 'Therapy Sessions' helped her MEG

Deva actress Pooja Hegde reveals how Shahid Kapoor's 'Therapy Sessions' helped her

'India's view depends on UK's action against culprits': MEA on security breach during Jaishankar's visit ddr

'India's view depends on UK's action against culprits': MEA on security breach during Jaishankar's visit

Women's Day 2025: Top 6 highest-grossing female-centric movies NTI

Women's Day 2025: Top 6 highest-grossing female-centric movies

Bitcoin Miners Hut 8, Marathon Outshine Coinbase As Retail Favorites Among Rosenblatt’s Crypto-Linked Stock Picks

Bitcoin Miners Hut 8, Marathon Outshine Coinbase As Retail Favorites Among Rosenblatt’s Crypto-Linked Stock Picks

Recent Videos

Women Ambassadors Witness India’s Growth Ahead of International Women’s Day!

Women Ambassadors Witness India’s Growth Ahead of International Women’s Day!

Video Icon
Karnataka Pulse | VIRAL Video Shows 14-Yr-Old Dragged Away by Husband After Being Married Forcibly

Karnataka Pulse | VIRAL Video Shows 14-Yr-Old Dragged Away by Husband After Being Married Forcibly

Video Icon
Inter Miami 2-0 Cavalier Concacaf Champions Cup Highlights: Messi Absent; Goals from Allende, Suárez

Inter Miami 2-0 Cavalier Concacaf Champions Cup Highlights: Messi Absent; Goals from Allende, Suárez

Video Icon
Tamil Nadu Language Row: Stalin Compares NEP to 'Hindi Colonialism', BJP's 'Circus-Like' Campaign

Tamil Nadu Language Row: Stalin Compares NEP to 'Hindi Colonialism', BJP's 'Circus-Like' Campaign

Video Icon
Yuvika Chaudhary BREAK SILENCE on Divorce Rumors with Prince Narula: 'There Was no Need!'

Yuvika Chaudhary BREAK SILENCE on Divorce Rumors with Prince Narula: 'There Was no Need!'

Video Icon