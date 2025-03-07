Indian Air Force's Jaguar fighter jet crashes in Haryana's Ambala during training sortie
An Indian Air Force Jaguar fighter jet crashed in Haryana’s Ambala during a routine training sortie due to a system malfunction. The pilot ejected safely, and a court of inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause.
New Delhi: An Indian Air Force (IAF) Jaguar fighter aircraft crashed in Ambala, Haryana, on Friday during a routine training sortie. According to IAF spokesperson Wing Commander Jaideep Singh, the aircraft encountered a system malfunction, leading to the crash.
“The pilot maneuvered the aircraft away from any habitation on ground, before ejecting safely,” the IAF spokesperson said.
He further added that a court of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.
On February 6, the fighter aircraft, Mirage-2000 was also crashed while it was on a routine training sortie, near Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh.
Mirage-2000 had taken off from Gwalior, developed technical snag. Both the pilots have ejected safely.
Also read: Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathi gets relief as Karnataka High Court quashes ED summons in MUDA case