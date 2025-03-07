Kerala: CPM's policy proposes cess, categorization of people to introduce fees to tackle financial crisis

Kerala's Chief Minister unveils a new policy document focused on attracting private investment, addressing financial challenges, and creating revenue streams. Key proposals include PPPs in education and industry, income-based fees, and resource mobilization.

Kerala: CPM's policy proposes cess, categorization of people to introduce fees to tackle financial crisis
Author
Deepu Mohan
Published: Mar 7, 2025, 5:21 PM IST

In a move to secure continued governance and boost Kerala's economic growth, the Chief Minister has presented the 'Navakeralathe Nayikkan Puthuvazhikal'(new paths to lead new Kerala) policy document in the CPM's Kollam conference. The document outlines key proposals aimed at attracting large-scale private investment, addressing the state's financial challenges, and creating sustainable revenue streams.

A major focus of the policy is to introduce private participation in sectors like higher education, industry, and tourism. The plan includes the establishment of private universities and research centers through public-private partnerships (PPP), as well as converting underperforming and loss-making public sector units into PPP models. The Chief Minister also emphasized strengthening the investment cell to attract more investment in the tourism sector, particularly in large-scale hotel projects led by private groups.

Another significant proposal in the document is the categorization of people based on income to introduce fees and cesses aimed at increasing revenue. The document suggests identifying sectors where fees have remained stagnant for years and raising them to mobilize resources. Additionally, the policy proposes levying cesses in various sectors to address the state's ongoing financial crisis.

The document also includes plans for resource mobilization through sand mining in dams, a longstanding proposal that has gained renewed focus. Furthermore, it outlines the introduction of pensions for housewives, addressing a long-standing issue of social security for homemakers.

While the policy represents a clear shift toward greater private investment and public-private collaboration, it also lays down a roadmap for overcoming Kerala's economic challenges. The Chief Minister's proposals aim to modernize public institutions, introduce new revenue sources, and encourage private participation in crucial sectors, setting the stage for a new era of development in Kerala.

The investment cell will be strengthened to attract more investment in the tourism sector, and consideration will be given to allowing private groups to establish large-scale hotels. Pinarayi's policy document also includes old proposals such as sand mining in dams for resource mobilization. It also clarifies that pensions will be introduced for housewives. 

Despite facing setbacks in the recent Lok Sabha elections, the CPM-led government is planning for a third term in the Kerala Assembly. The document reflects the state's commitment to ensuring continued governance and economic growth through these strategic policy shifts.

