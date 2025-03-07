Deva actress Pooja Hegde reveals how Shahid Kapoor's 'Therapy Sessions' helped her

Pooja Hegde's revelations about Shahid Kapoor's "therapy sessions" shows how supportive and collaborative nature of their relationship turned over time. Let's see how these actors stood up by their colleagues offering lessons and advices to survive in the industry. 

Published: Mar 7, 2025, 6:20 PM IST

Pooja Hegde is a talented actress known for her roles in both South Indian films and bolywood films. She recently revealed about her experience working with a well known bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor. Pooja Hegde and Shahid Kapoor recently worked for a film 'Deva' together. This actress now revealed how it was to work with Shahid and how supportive he was with her. 

Shahid Kapoor's 'Therapy Sessions':

Bonding Over Car Rides

Pooja Hegde revealed that she shared a strong and valuable bond with the actor Shahid Kapoor during the promotions of the film 'Deva'. This duo got to go on long car rides together where Shahid shared his work experiences and wisdom from his early stages to become a star actor. Pooja referred to this conversations as 'Therapy Sessions' which got her insightful perspectiv on her profession. 

Shahid's Industry Insights

Pooja said that Shahid offered advices on various aspects like film industry, career choices, handling professional challenges and even maintaining a work life balance. Pooja appreciated the actor's willingness to share his journey and lessons rather than pretending to be perfect and smart all the time. She also highlighted the positive approach of Shahid towards helping his colleagues. 

Pooja's Journey in the Film Industry

Pooja Hegde also recalled her own journey and struggles in the film industry. As an outsider, Pooja has her fair share of struggles to reach to a star actress stage. With her constant and dedicated efforts, Pooja has built a strong career and a star actress status in the Industry. She also explained how every film and every role taught her important lessons to grow in the Industry.

Pooja Hegde also shared how Shahid Kapoor's support and advice played a crucial role in helping Pooja Hegde understand and handles aspects of the film industry. 

