Jairam Ramesh opposes delimitation 'penalty', Stalin calls it federal assault

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh opposed penalizing states like Kerala and Tamil Nadu for successful family planning in the delimitation process and rejected linguistic imperialism. Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin called delimitation a federal assault, urging states to oppose it, while criticizing the Centre’s language policies.

Jairam Ramesh opposes delimitation 'penalty', Stalin calls it federal assault vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
ANI |Published: Mar 7, 2025, 5:58 PM IST

New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI): Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday opposed any move to penalize states that have successfully implemented family planning measures, in the context of delimitation and language policy and underscored the importance of linguistic diversity saying that any form of 'linguistic imperialism' is unacceptable.

Jairam Ramesh emphasised that states like Kerala and Tamil Nadu, which were pioneers in achieving population stabilisation, should not be disadvantaged in terms of parliamentary seat allocation.

Speaking to ANI, Jairam Ramesh said, "No state should be penalized for its success in family planning. Kerala and Tamil Nadu - the South Indian states were the first states in India to have success in family planning. The first success was in Kerala. It reached replacement levels of fertility in 1988. Tamil Nadu reached it in 1993. Then, after that, we had undivided Andhra, we had Karnataka, and then, of course, other states followed. States that have not taken family planning seriously should not be rewarded disproportionately in terms of increases in seats. Linguistic imperialism is also not acceptable. Everybody is entitled to learn in their mother tongue."

Speaking on the three-language policy, Ramesh said that with 22 official languages listed in Schedule 8 of the Constitution and numerous other regional languages spoken across the country, there must be equal respect for all languages.

"We respect all languages. We must respect all languages. And of course, there are 22 official languages in Schedule 8 of the Constitution, but there are so many languages. India is a multi-linguistic country. Our unity comes from our diversity," said Jairam Ramesh.

The Congress statement comes amidst a heated debate between the Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and the centre on both delimitation and the three-language policy.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday wrote a letter to other Chief Ministers and former Chief Ministers expressing concern over the Union Government's proposed delimitation exercise.

He warned that the exercise could diminish the influence of states like Tamil Nadu, which have successfully controlled their population, in shaping the nation's future.
Reiterating his stance that the Union government's push for delimitation is a "blatant assault on federalism", Stalin wrote to chief ministers of Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Telangana, Punjab, and Odisha seeking allegiance "for an uncompromising fight against this unfair exercise."

In a social media post on X, Stalin said, "The Union govt's plan for Delimitation is a blatant assault on federalism, punishing States that ensured population control and good governance by stripping away our rightful voice in Parliament. We will not allow this democratic injustice!"

The Tamil Nadu government has also accused the Central government of trying to push Hindi "sideways" through the NEP, despite the state's longstanding resistance to such policies. (ANI)

