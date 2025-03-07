WWE: 5 surprises fans can expect after John Cena's heel-turn

Read Full Article

John Cena's heel turn sparks speculation about his farewell tour, including a new persona. Here are other things WWE fans can expect.

John Cena's shocking heel turn has sent shockwaves throughout the WWE Universe. The 16-time WWE Champion's decision to attack Cody Rhodes and align himself with The Rock has marked a significant shift in his character. As Cena's farewell tour continues, fans can expect even more surprises. Let's look into three potential developments that could unfold.

A new era for John Cena

Cena's heel turn may signal a complete overhaul of his presentation. Gone are the days of his iconic jorts, theme song, and cap. Instead, fans might witness a revamped entrance, possibly incorporating his Doctor of Thuganomics persona, and new ring gear that reflects his villainous persona.

A longer than expected run in WWE

John Cena was expected to make appearances till Wrestlemania, but as he has turned heel, we might see an extended run and character development of the 'new' Cena. This makes even more sense now as Cena's villain arc cannot have an abrupt ending, especially towards the end of his legendary career.



A powerful faction

The Rock's influence on Cena could lead to the creation of a dominant faction. Similar to Hollywood Hulk Hogan's expansion of the nWo in WCW, Cena might recruit talented individuals to join his alliance. This would not only strengthen his position but also provide opportunities for young talent to work alongside legends like Cena and The Rock.

Record-breaking 17th world title victory

With his in-ring career nearing its end, Cena's desperation to win a 17th World Championship could reach new heights. His heel turn might be the catalyst for a shocking victory over Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41. This would cement his legacy as a record-breaking champion, with a twist: this time, it's all about him, not the fans.

Multiple feuds and return to 'Superhero Cena' John Cena will now face Cody Rhodes at Wrestlemania and he mostly likely will make more enemies than 1 in his final run. He cannot end his career as a villain and a return to babyface means longer storytelling and more feuds. As John Cena's farewell tour unfolds, the WWE Universe can expect more surprises and twists. One thing is certain – Cena's heel turn has marked a new era in his illustrious career.

Latest Videos