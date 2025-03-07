WWE: 5 surprises fans can expect after John Cena's heel-turn

John Cena's heel turn sparks speculation about his farewell tour, including a new persona. Here are other things WWE fans can expect.

article_image1
Author
Deepu Mohan
Published: Mar 7, 2025, 5:58 PM IST

John Cena's shocking heel turn has sent shockwaves throughout the WWE Universe. The 16-time WWE Champion's decision to attack Cody Rhodes and align himself with The Rock has marked a significant shift in his character. As Cena's farewell tour continues, fans can expect even more surprises. Let's look into three potential developments that could unfold.

budget 2025
article_image2

A new era for John Cena
Cena's heel turn may signal a complete overhaul of his presentation. Gone are the days of his iconic jorts, theme song, and cap. Instead, fans might witness a revamped entrance, possibly incorporating his Doctor of Thuganomics persona, and new ring gear that reflects his villainous persona.


article_image3

A longer than expected run in WWE
John Cena was expected to make appearances till Wrestlemania, but as he has turned heel, we might see an extended run and character development of the 'new' Cena. This makes even more sense now as Cena's villain arc cannot have an abrupt ending, especially towards the end of his legendary career.
 

article_image4

A powerful faction
The Rock's influence on Cena could lead to the creation of a dominant faction. Similar to Hollywood Hulk Hogan's expansion of the nWo in WCW, Cena might recruit talented individuals to join his alliance. This would not only strengthen his position but also provide opportunities for young talent to work alongside legends like Cena and The Rock.

article_image5

Record-breaking 17th world title victory
With his in-ring career nearing its end, Cena's desperation to win a 17th World Championship could reach new heights. His heel turn might be the catalyst for a shocking victory over Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41. This would cement his legacy as a record-breaking champion, with a twist: this time, it's all about him, not the fans.

article_image6

Multiple feuds and return to 'Superhero Cena'

John Cena will now face Cody Rhodes at Wrestlemania and he mostly likely will make more enemies than 1 in his final run. He cannot end his career as a villain and a return to babyface means longer storytelling and more feuds.

As John Cena's farewell tour unfolds, the WWE Universe can expect more surprises and twists. One thing is certain – Cena's heel turn has marked a new era in his illustrious career.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Deva actress Pooja Hegde reveals how Shahid Kapoor's 'Therapy Sessions' helped her MEG

Deva actress Pooja Hegde reveals how Shahid Kapoor's 'Therapy Sessions' helped her

Highway in theatres AGAIN: Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda starrer to re-release on THIS date NTI

Highway in theatres AGAIN: Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda starrer to re-release on THIS date

Dipak Desai honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Indian Television Award for poetry book 'Yaadon Ke Gubbare' vkp

Dipak Desai honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Indian Television Award for poetry book 'Yaadon Ke Gubbare'

Salman Khan defies limits, performs action in Sikandar despite restrictions; Fans applaud NTI

Salman Khan defies limits, performs action in Sikandar despite restrictions; Fans applaud

Wicked actress Cynthia Erivo joins star-studded cast of action thriller 'Karoshi' NTI

Wicked actress Cynthia Erivo joins star-studded cast of action thriller 'Karoshi'

Recent Stories

IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Challenges TCS, Infosys, Wipro to develop indigenous Mobile OS ddr

Ashwini Vaishnaw challenges TCS, Infosys, Wipro to build India's own mobile OS

Deva actress Pooja Hegde reveals how Shahid Kapoor's 'Therapy Sessions' helped her MEG

Deva actress Pooja Hegde reveals how Shahid Kapoor's 'Therapy Sessions' helped her

'India's view depends on UK's action against culprits': MEA on security breach during Jaishankar's visit ddr

'India's view depends on UK's action against culprits': MEA on security breach during Jaishankar's visit

Women's Day 2025: Top 6 highest-grossing female-centric movies NTI

Women's Day 2025: Top 6 highest-grossing female-centric movies

Bitcoin Miners Hut 8, Marathon Outshine Coinbase As Retail Favorites Among Rosenblatt’s Crypto-Linked Stock Picks

Bitcoin Miners Hut 8, Marathon Outshine Coinbase As Retail Favorites Among Rosenblatt’s Crypto-Linked Stock Picks

Recent Videos

Women Ambassadors Witness India’s Growth Ahead of International Women’s Day!

Women Ambassadors Witness India’s Growth Ahead of International Women’s Day!

Video Icon
Karnataka Pulse | VIRAL Video Shows 14-Yr-Old Dragged Away by Husband After Being Married Forcibly

Karnataka Pulse | VIRAL Video Shows 14-Yr-Old Dragged Away by Husband After Being Married Forcibly

Video Icon
Inter Miami 2-0 Cavalier Concacaf Champions Cup Highlights: Messi Absent; Goals from Allende, Suárez

Inter Miami 2-0 Cavalier Concacaf Champions Cup Highlights: Messi Absent; Goals from Allende, Suárez

Video Icon
Tamil Nadu Language Row: Stalin Compares NEP to 'Hindi Colonialism', BJP's 'Circus-Like' Campaign

Tamil Nadu Language Row: Stalin Compares NEP to 'Hindi Colonialism', BJP's 'Circus-Like' Campaign

Video Icon
Yuvika Chaudhary BREAK SILENCE on Divorce Rumors with Prince Narula: 'There Was no Need!'

Yuvika Chaudhary BREAK SILENCE on Divorce Rumors with Prince Narula: 'There Was no Need!'

Video Icon