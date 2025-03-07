Virat Kohli: What's black water that Team India star batter drinks? How expensive is it?

Read Full Article

Virat Kohli, known for his fitness, drinks black water for hydration and recovery. What are the benefits of black water and how expensive is it? Check it out here

Image Credit: Getty Images

Team India star batter Virat Kohli is one of the greatest players to have graced the game of cricket. Kohli is a well-established player who has set benchmarks in batting, fitness, and discipline, often inspiring current generation of cricketers around the world. The Indian batting stalwart is known for his aggressive approach in batting and his unwavering dedication to maintaining peak physical fitness. Having made his international debut for Team India in an ODI match against Sri Lanka in 2008, Virat Kohli went on to his place in the team while establishing himself as an all-format player. The 36-year-old has amassed 27598 runs, including 82 centuries and 143 fifties, at an average of 52.36 in 549 matches, Recently, Virat Kohli completed 14000 ODI runs during the Champions Trophy 2025 clash against Pakistan and became the fastest to achieve this milestone in the history of format (287 innings). Apart from his plethora of achievements and records under his belt, Virat Kohli is too often known for his strict fitness regime and diet that he follows with utmost discipline. One of the key components or elements of his fitness routine to stay hydrated is a premium quality water, black water.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Virat Kohli is often spotted drinking black water, which often left the fans curious and why he prefers it over regular water. Black water is also called alkaline water, containing fulvic acid and essential minerals, that would help your body hydrate, better your metabolism and maintain the body’s pH (potential of hydrogen) balance.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Virat Kohli’s choice of black water over regular water aligns with his strict and rigorous fitness regime, which focuses on optimal recovery and performance. Alkaline water or Black water is for its high level of potential of hydrogen and is believed to be aiding in muscle recovery, reducing acidity and providing essential nutrients. With the unique benefits of drinking black water, many athletes, including Virat Kohli have integrated it into their lifestyle. Since Kohli does extensive workout off the field in order to maintain his fitness ,drinking black water helps him stay hydrated and supports muscle recovery.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Black water is available in India but a little expensive as compared to regular water. The cost of 1 litre black water would cost between INR 100 to INR 500 depending on the brand. However, Kohli uses a special brand of black water, costing him INR 4000 per litre, making it one of the most hydration choices among athletes and fitness enthusiasts. Kohli drinks Evian’s black water. It is a brand of alkaline water that comes from one of the largest lakes in Europe. It is expensive, considering that it undergoes a natural and complete purification process, enriching it with essential minerals and high pH levels.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Virat Kohli has been consuming black water over the last several years in order to maintain his fitness even at the peak of his career, which is very much visible during his performance in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025. Black water has reportedly kept him hydrated for a longer period of time and has significantly contributed to his ability to sustain high levels of energy and endurance on the field.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Virat Kohli has been in brilliant form in the ongoing Champions Trophy. The 36-year-old is currently the fourth leading run-getter of the tournament, amassing 217 runs, including a century and a fifty, at an average of 72.33 in four matches. During his 84-run innings against Australia in the semifinal, Kohli overtook Shikhar Dhawan’s record of 701 runs to become the leading run-getter among the Indian batters in the tournament. His tally currently stands at 746 runs, including a century and six fifties, at an average of 82.88 in 17 matches.

Latest Videos