Xabi Alonso to replace Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid? Here's what we know so far

Read Full Article

Rumors swirl around Xabi Alonso potentially replacing Carlo Ancelotti as Real Madrid manager at the end of the ongoing football season.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso is heavily linked with taking up a managerial job at Real Madrid before the beginning of the news. The Los Blancos are in quest to find a replacement for Carlo Ancelotti, whose contract at the club will expire at the end of the next season in 2026. Real Madrid is having a fantastic season under the leadership of Carlo Ancelotti. The Los Blancos are currently at the third spot on the La Liga points table with 54 points, with just three points adrift of table toppers Barcelona. Real Madrid will leave no stone unturned in defending their prestigious Spanish league title. Real Madrid are questing for the Champions League title defence as they won the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 against Atletico Madrid. Despite Real Madrid having another successful season under Carlo Ancelotti’s management, there has been a lot of talk about the Italian manager’s future, with Xabi Alonso is reportedly seen as a potential candidate to replace the 65-year-old at Santiago Bernabeu. If Los Blancos fail to win any major trophies in this season, the club management is likely to move on from Ancelotti.

Image Credit: Getty Images

As per the report by The Athletic, Real Madrid’s hierarchy has already held talks with the representatives of Xabi Alonso, with Carlo Ancelotti’s camp is much aware of the situation. Since Ancelotti’s future at Real Madrid is uncertain at the moment, the club is keeping its options open. Alonso is reportedly a top candidate for Real Madrid to replace Ancelotti and the change is likely to take place at the end of the summer. However, the final decision will depend on Real Madrid’s result under Carlo Ancelotti this season.

Image Credit: Getty Images

The report further added that Real Madrid management sees Xabi Alonso as someone who has more of a modern and dynamic style of management compared to Ancelotti and can get the best out of the squad and rejuvenate the team. The Los Blancos are very keen on having Alonso on the board as the manager of the team at the end of the season. If Xabi Alonso moves to Santiago Bernabeu, Real Madrid is unlikely to face any problems from Bayer Leverkusen. Under the leadership of Alonso, Bayer Leverkusen realised their dream of winning the Bundesliga title in 2024.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Despite Carlo Ancelotti being aware of the talks between Real Madrid and the representatives of Xabi Alonso, the 65-year-old is not willing to leave the club as his renewed contract runs until 2026. Ancelotti renewed his Real Madrid contract at the end of 2023 after leading the team to La Liga, Champions League triumphs, and Copa del Rey triumphs in 2022. After Carlo Ancelotti’s contract renewal, Real Madrid won La Liga and Champions League titles last season. Despite Real Madrid looking to move on from Ancelotti, the Italian manager and his staff are fully focused on winning more trophies at the Santiago Bernabeu. As mentioned earlier, Real Madrid might consider their decision of parting ways with Ancelotti if Real Madrid defend their La Liga and Champions League crowns.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Meanwhile, Brazil has expressed their interest in signing Carlo Ancelotti ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. However, Selecao might revisit the situation if the Italian were to leave Real Madrid at the end of the season. Though Ancelotti’s contract runs till 2026, he has the option of staying at Real Madrid in a non-coaching role. At the moment, the situation remains very open as the Santiago Bernabeu has not entirely ruled out having Xabi Alonso on the board as a manager by replacing Carlo Ancelotti. This might change if the Florentino Perez-led hierarchy is impressed with Ancelotti’s achievements this season.

Image Credit: Getty Images

After retiring from professional football in 2017, with his last appearance at Bayern Munich, Xabi Alonso took up coaching duties. The 43-year-old took charge of Real Sociedad’s B team in 2019, where he gained recognition for his tactical approach and player development. In 2022, he was appointed as the manager of Bayer Leverkusen, leading the club to remarkable success, including their first-ever Bundesliga title in 2024.

Latest Videos