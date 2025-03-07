Champions Trophy 2025: Did Abrar Ahmed attempt to tease Virat Kohli? Pakistan spinner's stunning revelation

Read Full Article

Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed made a shocking revelation of Team India star batter Virat Kohli from the Champions Trophy 2025 match between two arch-rivals, which took place at the Dubai International Stadium on February 23, Sunday.

Team India emerged victorious in the battle of Titans with a six-wicket win over Pakistan to register a second consecutive group stage win in the Champions Trophy 2025. Virat Kohli was the star performer as he played an unbeaten innings of 100 off 111 balls to help the team chase down 242-run target in 42.3 overs. Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill too made vital contributions to India’s run-chase with the innings of 56 and 46 balls.

Just a couple of weeks after the high-stakes clash between India and Pakistan, Abrar Ahmed made a shocking revelation about Virat Kohli. Speaking at Telecom Asia Cup, the 26-year-old admitted that it was a great challenge to bowl to Team India star batter, while revealing that he took the liberty to tease him by telling him to hit a six.

“My childhood dream of bowling to Kohli has come true in Dubai. It was a great challenge and I took the liberty of teasing him, asking him to hit me a six, but he never got angry. Kohli is a great batter, we all know that. But he is a great human being too." Abrar said.

Abrar Ahmed was the best bowler for Pakistan in the Champions Trophy 2025 clash against India as he picked his lone wicket of Shubman Gill and conceded just 28 runs at an economy rate of 2.8 in 10 overs. He troubled the Indian batters, including the likes of Kohli, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, and others during the Men in Blue’s run-chase.

Ahmed delivered 32 balls to Virat Kohli across 8 overs, but could not dismiss or break the defence of Team India star batter. The 36-year-old anchored the innings brilliantly under pressure. He was on 96 when India required just three runs to chase down the target. The star batter hit a four through the wide cover off Khushdil Shah’s delivery not only to complete his 51st ODI century and the 82nd overall in international cricket but also to take the team past the finishing line.

Abrar Ahmed on his appreciation from Virat Kohli

When Abrar Ahmed dismissed Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli was visibly in awe of Pakistan spinner’s bowling. At the end of the 18th over, Kohli walked up to him and appreciated his bowling. Speaking on his appreciation received by Indian batting legend, Abrar revealed that Kohli told him ‘well bowled’, adding that he looked up to and idolized him since U-19 days.

“He said, ‘well bowled’ after the match, and that made my day. I have grown up idolizing Kohli and used to tell Under-19 players that one day I will bowl to him.” the 26-year-old.

“Kohli's fitness is outstanding. The way he runs between the wicket is eye-catching and that's what makes him a unique cricketer." he added.

Meanwhile, Pakistan was eliminated from the Champions Trophy 2025 after two successive defeats at the hands of New Zealand and India. Mohammad Rizwan would have hoped for a win before bowing out of the tournament, but their final group stage clash against Bangladesh was washed due to rain.

