Mar 11, 2025, 8:42 AM IST

LIVE India News updates on March 11: What is Malhar certification launched by Maharashtra?

Stay updated with our LIVE Blog, bringing you real-time coverage of India's politics, sports, business, technology, auto and general news. Follow the latest developments and major events shaping the nation—all in one place.

8:42 AM IST

India News Today: Man arrested nine years after killing wife, Delhi police nabs accused in Bihar

Delhi Police arrested a man nine years after he murdered his wife and fled with their daughter. The accused, Sunil Kumar, was apprehended in Bihar's Sheikhpura after an extensive manhunt.

Read Full News HERE

 

8:41 AM IST

India News Today: Telangana court sentences accused to death in honour killing case

The Nalgonda court in Telangana sentenced a man to death in a 2018 honour killing case. Subash Sharma was convicted of murdering Pranay, a Scheduled Caste (SC) man, on the orders of his wife’s father, who later died by suicide.

Read Full News HERE

 

8:40 AM IST

India News Today: BSF apprehends 29 Bangladeshi nationals along border in Tripura

The Border Security Force (BSF) Tripura apprehended 29 Bangladeshi nationals and seven Indian nationals, including an Indian tout, between March 6 and 10 from various border locations in Tripura.

Read Full News HERE

 

8:39 AM IST

India News Today: Maharashtra govt rolls out 'Malhar Certification' for Hindu meat traders to ensure zero adulteration

Maharashtra Fisheries and Port Development Minister Nitesh Rane introduced the 'Malhar Certification' for Hindu meat traders. The initiative aims to assure "100% Hindu community" involvement in certified mutton shops and promises meat free from adulteration.

Read Full News HERE

 

